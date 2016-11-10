About 300 gather at Colorado Capitol to decry Trump election

DENVER | About 300 people chanted anti-Donald Trump slogans on the steps of the Colorado Capitol Thursday and vowed to renew progressive activism.

The morning protest came a day after high school students from Denver, Boulder and Colorado Springs walked out of class to decry the election results.

Democratic state Rep. Joe Salazar of Thornton led the rally, which also included Latino and black speakers and the head of Colorado’s largest abortion-rights group.

Speakers reminded the crowd that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won Colorado and the national popular vote, and they encouraged each the not to slow activism for progressive causes. Some demonstrators at the peaceful rally waved American flags, while others worse shirts that read, LOVE.

Another anti-Trump protest was scheduled for Thursday evening in Boulder.