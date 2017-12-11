30 planes deliver food, toys to rural Colorado veterans in need

DENVER | About 10,000 pounds of food and toys were flown to veterans in rural Colorado communities as part of a 7th annual charity airlift.

KMGH-TV reports that nearly 30 planes took off from Centennial Airport on Sunday, making trips to nine cities across the state. The airlift was made possible by the Colorado Aviation Business Association, the Veterans of Foreign War, Metropolitan State University’s Precision Flight Team and private pilots.

The food and toys were given out to homeless veterans and veterans in need, as well as their families.

The state Aviation Business Association says the airlifts have helped about 1,715 families over seven years.