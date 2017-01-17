3 people killed, suspect arrested in Conejos County shooting

CAPULIN, Colo. | Three people were killed, a fourth was injured and a suspect has been arrested after a weekend shooting near Capulin in south-central Colorado.

Conejos County deputies said 57-year-old Guadalupe Cervantes and 54-year-old Jose M. Archuleta died at the scene of the shooting Sunday night while 30-year-old Marissa Herrera died of her injuries at the hospital.

A 34-year-old man, Don L. Martinez, also suffered a gunshot wound. His condition was not released.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Santos Navares after he reportedly fled the scene of the shooting. Navares, who also uses the last name Ramirez, was booked into jail on three counts of first-degree murder and attempt to commit first-degree murder.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation and officers have not said how Navares knew the victims.