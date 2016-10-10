3 men sought shooting at Colorado Springs gas station

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | Authorities are looking for three suspects involved in a shooting outside a Colorado Springs convenience store that left a 45-year-old man injured.

The Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2dEnD1Z ) that police say the Saturday night shooting happened after an argument between the victim and three men who were inside a vehicle.

Police say one of the suspects fired several shots from inside the vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com