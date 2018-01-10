3 Cherry Creek district employees indicted for not reporting in Prairie Middle School sex assault case

AURORA | The principal, vice-principal and a counselor at Prairie Middle School in Aurora have been indicted on charges of failure to report a crime related to alleged sexual assault committed by former teacher Brian Vasquez.

Principal David Gonzalez, Assistant Principal Adrienne “A.J.” MacIntosh and counselor Cheryl Somers-Wegienka have been indicted on a charge of failure to report, a class 3 misdemeanor, according to the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s office.

Gonzalez and Macintosh have been placed on administrative leave until the case is resolved according to the Cherry Creek School District. Somers-Wegienka is no longer employed by the district.

Prairie Middle School teacher Brian Vasquez was arrested on multiple sexual assault charges Tuesday. Photo courtesy Aurora police. Prairie Middle School teacher Brian Vasquez was arrested on multiple sexual assault charges Tuesday. Mug shot courtesy Aurora police.

Vasquez, 34, is accused of a years-long string of sexual assaults on students as young as 14. According to testimony at a hearing late last year, he confessed multiple sex crimes to Aurora police. He was arrested in August and faces 37 counts related to sexual contact and sexual communications between him and the girls.

Cherry Creek school district officials confirmed the indictments and said they sent a letter home to Prairie Middle School parents Wednesday afternoon.

“We are aware of the indictments. The two individuals who are employed with Cherry Creek Schools, Prairie Middle School Principal David Gonzales and Assistant Principal A.J. MacIntosh, have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the court proceedings. We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office,” CCSD spokeswoman Abbe Smith said in a statement.

The letter from CCSD to parents at Prairie Middle from Tracey Grant, CCSD’s executive director of middle schools, talked about the administrative leave for both Gonzalez and MacIntosh and stressed the two had not been convicted of a crime. The letter didn’t mention Vasquez or the charges the former teacher is facing.

Earlier investigation revealed that one of the victims had been accused of lying about the assaults and had been suspended.

7News is reporting that the indictment addresses those allegations, saying that school administrators in 2013 told the victim that such an allegation would be devastating to Vasquez.

According to testimony at the preliminary hearing, Vasquez’s sexual contact with teen girls escalated after those accusations, and included raping a the 15-year-old girl in 2016 and 2017, and exchanging graphic photos with a 15-year-old in 2015.

Aurora police said that when they went to the Aurora middle school to question Vasquez this year, they were initially only investigating accusations from one girl who said she had exchanged inappropriate text messages with the teacher, Detective Patrick McGinty testified during Vasquez’s preliminary hearing last year.

But Vasquez immediately offered the names of four other students, and said his relationship with the girls went beyond just texting and included sexual contact, McGinty said.

Detectives subsequently interviewed the other girls over several days in August and largely confirmed much of Vasquez’s story, McGinty said.

The indictment hearing was filled with graphic testimony about Vasquez’s relationships with the girls. At times police struggled to keep the numerous acts and multiple victims straight.

“I understand, there are lots of children, Detective,” Deputy District Attorney Cara Morlan said when McGinty got crossed up on some of the details.

At one point, police said one of the victims indicated a school employee might have known about the attack.

Police testified that was because Vasquez told the girls to erase the pictures, in part so his wife wouldn’t find out. They said he went as far as grabbing one girl’s phone and checking to make sure the pictures were deleted.

McGinty testified that the girls told police they felt pressured by Vasquez to escalate their relationships with him. In one case a girl told police Vasquez had a sexual relationship with her friend as well and pressured her into more sexual contact by telling her that the other girl was “his favorite” because she had sex with him.

Much of the illegal sexual contact happened inside the school, according to testimony, as well as in Vasquez’s car at various spots around Aurora. One girl told police Vasquez groped her in class while he was teaching.

Another girl told police her relationship with Vasquez was limited to illicit pictures and she had to repeatedly rebuff his attempts to grope her. Many of the girls struggled to remember dates, McGinty said, but that girl remembered one incident because it happened around the time she had braces put on. Vasquez’s lawyers argued that the lack of specificity on the date range — which stretches from early 2013 to August 2017 — was reason for the judge to drop some counts, but White rejected that.