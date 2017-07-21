$3.4M for Colorado and Denver to lure outdoor show

Luis Benitez, of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, tells The Denver Post (http://dpo.st/2uQlJlS ) that each show has the potential to generate $45 million in direct and indirect economic benefits.

The state money is in addition to $1.7 million from a Denver marketing association.

The operator of the twice-a-year Outdoor Retailer show recently decided to leave Salt Lake City after two decades over political differences with Utah leaders. The retailer show will join a winter snow sports show already held in Denver and run by the same operator.