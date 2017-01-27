About 25 train cars derail in Colorado, spilling coal

GREELEY | Authorities say 25 railroad cars carrying coal derailed in northern Colorado, with most overturning and spilling their cargo.

A member of the cleanup crews walks passed the damaged buildings during effort to clean up a train derailment, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Lucerne, Colo. (Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP) Crews work to pull train cars off the track after a train derailment, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Lucerne, Colo. (Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP) A man steps out onto the tracks to get a better look at the derailed train cars, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, as crews continue their work in removing wreckage in Lucerne, Colo. (Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP)

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured in the derailment late Wednesday in the small community of Lucerne, about 60 miles north of Denver. The wall of the Northern Feed and Bean Building along the tracks was smashed open in the derailment.

Union Pacific Railroad spokeswoman Raquel Espinoza says the train was carrying coal from the North Antelope Rochelle mine in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin to the Martin Drake power plant in Colorado Springs.

The cause of the derailment is being investigated.