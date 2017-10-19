2017 city, school district elections ballots on the way

AURORA | If they haven’t already, 2017 ballots should be hitting mailboxes within a few days. Both Arapahoe and Adams County sent them out Monday. And while there aren’t any state or federal candidates slated to be elected, it will be a big year for Aurora City Council.

Twenty candidates are seeking five open seats: Ward I, Ward II, Ward III and two At-Large seats are up for grabs. Two incumbents, Sally Mounier of Ward I and Marsha Berzins of Ward III, are on the ballot.

Ballots can be returned through the mail with .49 cent postage or a Forever Stamp. A list of drop-off locations for Adams County can be found here. And here, for Arapahoe County.

For unregistered voters, there’s still time to get a ballot. A person can register until Nov. 7 for the 2017 municipal election. In Adams County, several voter service and polling centers will be open starting Oct. 30. There, people can register to vote or update their registration, request a new or replacement ballot, drop off a ballot or vote via an accessible electronic voting tablet. The same will be available across Arapahoe County.

Residents of each county can track their ballot return through the counties’ respective websites, as well.

Aurora Public School Board will also be on the ballot. It has four open seats to fill. Cherry Creek School District cancelled its school board election, as the candidates running for the two open spots do not have challengers.

Last year, each county saw a voter turnout of nearly 75 percent. It’s not expected to be nearly as high this year. In 2015 and 2013, each county saw a voter turnout closer to 30 percent.

Turnout data in Arapahoe County will be available daily, and voter demographic data will be updated weekly, according to elections spokeswoman Haley McKean. This year, Arapahoe County will have turnout data on each ward located within the county.