2017 CITY COUNCIL: Crowded slate for two Aurora at-large city council seats

Tom Tobiassen and his wife have lived in Aurora for nearly 30 years. The at-large candidate is an engineer for Zeta Associates, a Lockheed Martin company that provides communications signals and processing systems. Tobiassen has served on several community boards, including the RTD board of directors, where he has held several positions from 2009 through 2016. Currently, he is a member of the City of Aurora Citizens’ Water Advisory Committee. This year, the Aurora Chamber of Commerce named Tobiassen ‘Man of the Year.’

QUESTIONS PERTAINING TO YOUR ELECTION RACE:

Q) Green lights or red lights? Photo red-light cameras in Aurora continue to be controversial, especially since a body of state lawmakers continue to threaten to make them illegal. As a city lawmaker, would you recommend the city continue its own program?

A) No one likes to get a red light ticket, but this technology is a good reminder to slow down and be more cautious at intersections. Independent studies suggest that t-bone accidents that result in serious injury are reduced when red light cameras are utilized. Based on the current information, I support red light enforcement, but will continue to consider the data and comments from the public to make the best decisions for our city and the safety of our citizens. This is of the utmost concern to me.

Q) Denver has agreed to allow some bars and coffee shops the open use of marijuana, or to create private cannabis clubs. Would you permit them? If not, why? If yes, how?

A) I believe that cannabis use at bars, clubs or restaurants is a new use that needs to go through a comprehensive planning process that includes public involvement and zoning changes before it could be introduced. I support an open and inclusive process by Aurora residents and businesses.

Q) Aurora is growing rapidly at nearly 350,000 people. Developers are looking to annex thousands of acres east of city boundaries that could become residential and some commercial development associated with Denver International Airport. Do you believe the city should continue to annex large tracts of land?

A) My motto is that we manage growth or growth will manage us. Every ten years Aurora updates the Comprehensive Plan and studies the growth boundaries. The update asks residents for input and the draft plan is reviewed numerous times to ensure that we have a good vision for our future. Annexing land in a planned fashion can enhance our ability to create good, sustainable jobs, affordable housing while controlling the impacts on water and our roads. I support annexation that goes through our rigorous comprehensive planning process.

Q) Do you support Aurora forming its own county? Why?

A) Arapahoe and Adams counties have been great partners in moving Aurora forward for many decades, delivering valuable services to our citizens and businesses. As I look to the future of our city, I would not rule out Aurora forming its own county. However, an in depth effort to determine if this will help Aurora reach its goals will be needed so that we make the best decision for the city.

Q) What is the city’s most pressing transportation need?

A) Keeping the Aurora R-Line Light Rail running is of major concern to me and I have been working to see that is continues to serve our region. The other pressing transportation need is fixing the traffic jam that forms every morning at the junction of I-225 and I-25. It is a serious CDOT issue that impacts travelers across the metro area every day.

Q) Are there any laws at the city level that you believe could help reduce gun violence? Which ones? If not, why?

A) Gun violence takes a toll on many families and we need to work on ways to proactively provide better mental health care to those who need it and may become a risk to themselves or others. I feel that as a city we can further utilize the crisis management resources available like Aurora Mental Health. We can also ensure that our first-responders have training in identifying and handling people suffering from mental health issues. Of course, enforcing gun safety laws that are in place today is essential as well.

Q) Do you think the city does a good job of marketing itself? If not, what can be done differently? Is it important?

A) The image of Aurora has improved over the 29 years that Carol and I have lived here and it is important that we continue to show the world all that Aurora has to offer. The teams at Visit Aurora, the Chamber of Commerce, the Aurora Economic Development Council and the City of Aurora are out every day marketing our city. Because of this, we attract new companies, residents, and tourists to come and do business in Aurora. Aurora is a great place to live, work, raise a family and have fun. I want to continue telling our story so that everyone sees the value of our city.

Q) Should residents who don’t shovel the snow on their sidewalks within 24 hours of a snowfall face stiffer penalties to ensure compliance to protect pedestrians?

A) As an RTD Board member representing Aurora, I frequently received calls from residents with disabilities that could not get to their bus stop to go to school or work. Often I would take a shovel and clear a path for constituents that use wheel chairs or walkers myself. I am also a volunteer for Aurora Snow Busters and clear the snow for an elderly neighbor so that she can be code compliant. We need to enforce clearing sidewalks but I would give people 48 hours before issuing a citation.

Q) What, if any, local controls should Aurora insist on when it comes to oil and gas drilling in the city?

A) Aurora should comply with state law and enforce building codes like any other business. Aurora should work with drillers to minimize impacts on surrounding communities by locating roads and pipelines as far away from neighborhoods as possible and mitigate dust and noise to the fullest extent possible.

Q) Would you like to see Aurora’s sign code become more restrictive, less restrictive or left as it is?

A) I feel that Aurora’s sign height and size code is reasonable. When I was a Planning Commissioner, I often heard requests for sign waivers from businesses and churches. With neighborhood involvement through the public hearing process, sign waivers can be requested and approved if there are no significant impacts on the surrounding community.

Q) Should Aurora limit or ban giving financial incentives to businesses in an effort to lure them to Aurora? An example where large incentives were offered include the Gaylord and Amazon projects. Critics call these “corporate welfare,” but proponents say they’re a critical part of economic development and creating jobs.

A) First, it’s important to note that a very small percentage of businesses coming to Aurora receive any incentive at all. In order to bring larger companies to Aurora that drive immensely positive economic impact through paid taxes, high-quality jobs, etc., incentives are a necessary tool. Incentives are often the deciding factor for businesses to locate in one city versus another. Furthermore, projects like Gaylord and Amazon are catalysts – they indicate to other companies that Aurora is a great place to do business. Just these two projects alone are adding thousands of jobs for our residents. So by incentivizing a few, select projects, we in turn drive much farther reaching economic development, benefiting our entire city. That said, I believe in continuing to review projects on a case-by-case basis. After studying the pros and cons of each proposal, Aurora should use incentives when the benefit outweighs the cost of the incentive. We are competing with cities and towns across the nation as we work to attract high quality companies to come to Aurora. Let’s not let good opportunities pass us by.

Q) Despite improvements in working with county government to ensure services for Aurora residents, problems remain, including transportation for many senior residents. What’s the answer, or should the city stay out of the problem?

A) Transportation for seniors and people with disabilities is an ongoing challenge. Government-provided transportation is expensive. In some senior communities around Aurora, entrepreneurs have stepped up to fill in the transportation gap. These creative people not only provide transportation to seniors for shopping, doctor visits, etc. they also provide non-health care related assistance for chores around the home. As an Aurora Council member, I would work with senior service providers and small businesses to utilize technology in a way that can help provide efficient, affordable transportation and other services to our senior community.

Q) Should Aurora begin reconfiguring streets such as Peoria or Chambers to allow for bicycle-only travel?

A) Members of Bicycle Aurora and other bicycle riders around the city participated in the writing of the Aurora Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan. This plan is well thought out and written by professionals in the field with many years of experience and adopted by City Council in 2012. The bicycle pedestrian plan takes into account the very diverse needs and levels of bicycle riding experience that we have Aurora. The plan also lays out a network of safe, connected and logical bike routes that are both on-street lanes and off-street trails. I personally have participated in the development of this document and support the build out of the network as described in the plan. Bike routes that run on side streets parallel to busy roads like Peoria and Chambers are in the plan. The plan can be found on the City of Aurora web site.

Q) The East Colfax corridor has long been a challenge. Many say that without a substantial infusion of cash for urban renewal and incentives, little will change. Should Aurora create a special a funded urban renewal district to purchase and select portions of the East Colfax corridor and enhance the work of the Aurora Cultural Arts District, or should Aurora stay the course because, it is what it is?

A) East Colfax is very rich in diversity as is the entire City of Aurora, and this diversity is one of our strongest assets. That said, I am not in favor of using eminent domain or taxpayer funds to acquire property for urban renewal along E. Colfax. With some support and creative solutions, the diversity of East Colfax could be leveraged as more of an asset to our community.