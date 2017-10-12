2017 APS School Board Candidates: New faces and ideas guaranteed this year

Gail Pough works as a a fire inspector with the city of Aurora and is an organizer with Together Colorado, a nonprofit community organizing group that focuses on issues like education, immigration and economic justice. She also had an active role in working with RISE Colorado on the APS board resolution to protect immigrant students information from immigration enforcement actions.

Q) There’s been a heavy emphasis on concurrent enrollment, or connecting high school students with college credit before graduation. For those students who opt not to attend college, do you think it’s important to offer similar opportunities in terms of job training and trade skills? What more should the district do focus more on job and career training for all students, or has APS already created such programs?

A) Concurrent enrollment is a great way for students to earn college credit while still in highschool. The benefits are really three-fold: first, students are able to earn college credits for free while they’re still in the K12 system; second, students are then able to start college with those credits already earned, which saves families money in college tuition; and third, this allows students to enter college with the confidence that college-level courses are manageable. We know that this increases college completion rates for our kids. For kids who might choose not to attend college, we can absolutely help those students earn job training and trade skills while still in high school, too. Aurora already partners with Pickens Technical college to help students get some of that training, and we can also look to apprenticeships and training opportunities with our local trade unions like the firefighters union and IBEW to ensure that students who graduate and enter straight into their careers are earning a dignified wage and have opportunities to advance. APS is already participating in these programs, but we can always do more to expand our focus on ensuring that all APS students are graduating college and career ready.

Q) Do you think APS should pursue a differentiated diploma system, similar to what nations like Germany use that include one set of graduation standards for college-track students and another level of standards for career-track students?

A) I don’t. While job training programs like I mentioned above are very valuable for students, I’m hesitant to endorse a system that tracks our kids into different graduation standards. We know that earning a living wage without a high school diploma is extremely difficult, and we also know that in the past, the students who were tracked into the college and non-college tracks were often segregated by race and income. I support students who choose not to pursue a four-year degree, but we need to ensure that whether those students later decide to pursue further academic classes, or whether they move straight into their careers, they’re set up for success and have earned their high school diplomas. Finally, I personally went back to college later in life, while I already had a career, and I wouldn’t have been able to earn that degree without having earned my “college-track” high school diploma.

Q) How would you like to see the state public schools funding formula changed?

A) Our current state formula is obviously too small — we know that Colorado funds our schools at one of the lowest rates in the country. But our state funding is fairly successful at being distributed on an equitable, per-pupil basis. The larger challenges, to me, come from the way our districts are funded locally, based on local property taxes. This creates a system in which wealthier areas have better-funded schools, and areas with local property values, whether in Aurora or in our rural districts, really struggle to raise the local dollars to ensure that they have access to great programs. When the state funding isn’t sufficient, local districts have to make up those additional funds through the mill levies, and some districts really struggle to make ends meet for their students, families, and educators.

Q) A great deal of problems for struggling students in the district comes from not being native English speakers. What should the district do differently to help ESL students become proficient?

A) I don’t think that english language learners are “problems.” I think that they are a tremendous asset to our community, and that it’s our job as a district to ensure that we are meeting the needs of every single student in Aurora. We know that funding is a challenge, but budgets are moral documents, and sometimes it really is a matter of prioritization. We have to fully fund our emerging multilingual students through great English language instruction, and transitional language supports so that students who are learning English don’t fall behind in their other classes. Aurora Public Schools serves students from so many countries who speak so many languages. I think we should seize the opportunity to become a model for the nation in how we serve our students. What an incredible asset our students will be to their communities and our global society when they graduate able to speak multiple languages! What an opportunity we have to engage our diverse community of parents if we provide adequate translation services as a district in all communications we send home to families! It’s going to take more funding, but it’s also going to take careful prioritization to ensure that those dollars are making it into the classroom and are being pushed to the schools that serve a high number of English language learners. APS already has great partnerships with community groups that serve the families of students who are learning English, and there are always opportunities to expand and grow those partnerships.

Q) APS, even more so than most school districts, sees and tries to fulfill a huge social services need for an increasing number of students. Should the school district increase the amount of resources on social services for students who need them, or is that the role of the school district?

A) I think the role of the district is to provide every single APS kid with the opportunity to earn a great education so that they can graduate ready for college and career. For some students, that’s going to mean a variety of wraparound services to ensure that they arrive in their classrooms every day ready to learn. We know that hungry kids have a hard time in class, so we need to provide breakfast and lunch. We know that kids with working parents might need help with homework or a place to stay later after school, so we need to provide after-school opportunities to get that help. We know that kids who might be struggling emotionally or socially are more likely to miss school, or drop out, so we need to make sure that counselling is available so that all kids are able to thrive. And we know that kids who are experiencing bullying based on their race, or LGBT status, are far more likely to struggle in school or drop out, so we need to create a culture of inclusion and celebration of our diversity as a district to ensure that all of our kids know that they belong in APS.

Q) Despite gains, APS standardized test scores for an overwhelming number of students are worrisome and obdurate. What can the school district do?

A) I was proud to see that APS has been making some gains: we have moved off the state clock, and William Smith showed some of the best growth in the state. But our work is far from done — we can’t call ourselves a truly great district until every family can send their kid to a school with the confidence that they will first, graduate, and second, graduate ready for a college and career. We need to act with a fierce urgency — as a parent, It is so critical to me that we not leave a single student behind. Our kids can’t wait. Our ability to act needs to be driven by the highest expectations for success, and the highest levels of transparency and accountability. We need to push for serious change in the schools with high opportunity gaps, which lead to devastating achievement gaps, and we need to drive our resources into our struggling schools to make up for historical disenfranchisement of communities of students. We can’t keep doing the same things that don’t work, so we need to be transparent about what is and isn’t working to replicate our successes and aggressively challenge a status quo that is leaving too many students behind.

Q) Should the school board be more involved in curriculum matters, including selections of controversial materials?

A) We should, and it’s one of the duties outlined for school boards under state law. Our school leaders, too, should be given autonomy within clear district frameworks and goals to select class materials that may be more engaging or inspiring to their students — whether that means units on astrophysics, Chicano history, or the LGBT rights movement. Our world is complicated, and our communities are diverse. We see, across the country and in Colorado, conversations about how to teach our students about our complicated and, at times, deeply painful American history. We see, across the country and in Colorado, conversations about how to tackle subjects that some families disagree with, whether evolution in biology class, or comprehensive sex education classes, or the reading of “banned” books, or slavery. As a school board member, I will fight for our students to learn from a curriculum that is based in fact, that challenges them, that does not censor their thoughts or the materials that they have access to.

Q) APS, even more so than other school districts, has a problem recruiting and retaining qualified and experienced teachers. What more can the district do to address the problem?

A) As we see districts nationally and within Colorado struggle to recruit and retain teachers, APS in particular struggles with high rates of teacher turnover, which is jarring for our students and their school communities. Our budget troubles are certainly part of this equation — we know that great teachers are the single most important factor in our students’ success, and as housing prices go up and our state school funding remains the same, this is definitely part of the equation. In light of the realities of our budget, I challenge us as a district to look at the variety of ways that we can recruit and retain great educators in APS. Teacher development and support is critical in reducing turnover, and opportunities for educators to advance professionally without being removed from their classrooms (moving to administration) are well worth considering. This might look like experienced, expert mentor teachers working with newer teachers to cultivate their skills and therefore reducing turnover. In APS in particular, it might look like pathways for paraprofessionals already in our district to earn additional training and become classroom teachers. It might look like partnering with traditional teacher training programs, and it might look like an Aurora Teacher Residency, like Denver has had for some years. And finally, and particularly as we work to recruit and retain teachers of color and other teachers from diverse linguistic and ethnic backgrounds, it might look like active hiring efforts into a district that, again, should serve as a model nationally for serving students of color, emerging multilingual students, immigrant students, and refugee students without opportunity or achievement gaps, driven by leaders who have high expectations for success for all kids.

Q) Recently, APS agreed to help protect students and their families who are illegal immigrants by prohibiting district employees to refuse providing citizenship information about students or their families. Do you agree with this policy?

A) Yes, absolutely. Undocumented students are guaranteed a right to go to school by our constitution. We can’t deputize our educators to enforce federal immigration policies — schools are places for learning, not for ICE raids, and kids can’t learn when they are afraid. I worked with RISE to help create the resolution, and my daughter and I both testified on the policy at the school board because it’s important for our family to stand with all Aurora families. Public schools are for all kids, and I will resist at every level any effort to separate families from our neighborhoods or separate students from their parents.

Q) For years, so-called “social promotion” has been controversial, moving failing elementary school students ahead despite their performing under grade level, and often far under grade-level expectations. Should the school district stop doing this and instead hold students back?

A) It’s hard, because we know that students who are persistently held back are far less likely to graduate, and at the same time, we also do our students a huge disservice when we move them onto classes before they’ve mastered the material in their current grades. Those students become frustrated, they may begin skipping school, and they are likely to drop out, too. By the time a student has reached the end of the year and we’re having this conversation, it’s really too many months too late — that’s why I think this problem needs to be tackled proactively, rather than at the point when a student may need to be held back. That’s going to mean a serious and urgent focus on early childhood education, and full-day kindergarten, which we know are some of the best ways to set our kids up for success, especially as they learn to read. We know that kids who struggle to read in the third grade have a huge struggle ahead academically, and they’re far more likely to drop out. Transition grades between elementary and middle, and middle and high school are also extremely important. If students are behind, we need to provide all of the wraparound supports they need to get on track, whether that’s tutoring, socio- and emotional support, after school programs, summer school programs, whatever that student needs to learn. This is another reason why getting parents clear, transparent information about how their kids are doing is so important. That said, a student who is far behind and who isn’t proficient in the material in 5th grade is set up for failure if we put them into the 6th grade without support, so I think that with family engagement, there are times when repeating a grade might be the most appropriate thing for a student to catch up and really learn the material. Our students are in school to really learn the material, not simply graduate because a year has gone by, and that learning needs to be our priority.

Q) A recent issue in Cherry Creek schools brought to light the fact that the superintendent may withhold from the public incidents of sexual abuse of students perpetrated by school staff. Should the superintendent or other school officials be permitted such discretion, especially when making such incidents public would not identify the victim nor impede a police investigation?

A) As a mom, I would be livid if my child’s school didn’t make me aware of something like this going on. We can’t re-traumatize a survivor of such an incident by identifying them, and when the police are involved, the district’s ability to communicate with families may be limited, but generally, I support a high degree of transparency with parents. Again, as a parent, if I found out later that something had happened in my child’s school and I wasn’t immediately notified, I would be extremely angry. Schools need to protect our students first and foremost, and as a parent, I need all of the information possible to protect my daughters.