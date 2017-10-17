2 young children killed in Colorado Springs stabbing

COLORADO SPRINGS | Police say two young children have died after being stabbed at a home in Colorado Springs.

Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said officers were called to the home at about 1 a.m. Tuesday and found the 5-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy along with a man who was also stabbed. All three were taken to hospitals, where the children died. Police say the man didn’t suffer life-threatening injuries.

Black says a 19-year-old man has been taken into custody and no other suspects are being sought.