2 students charged after threatening Facebook posts

GREELEY, Colo. | Two students are facing charges after making threats about shootings at Greeley schools.

The Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2da3Kj3) that the threats spread on social media Monday and claimed that a shooting would occur at Northridge High School. A similar post also said there would be a shooting at a park on Halloween night. Several Greeley-Evans School District 6 students also received Facebook messages from fake profiles of clowns, which made further threats of a shooting.

Two students were detained in connection to the threats. One was a 15-year-old girl linked to the Northridge threat.

Later an 11-year-old boy brought a BB gun to Franklin Middle School in a backpack with an image of a clown on it. Police say the boy planned to wear clown gloves while using the weapon.

