2 people found dead in submerged car in Evergreen creek

DENVER | Authorities say two people were found dead in a car that was submerged upside down in a creek in Evergreen.

The Denver Post reports (https://goo.gl/AAT24o ) the car was found iced over with its wheels barely sticking out of Bear Creek on Wednesday. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis says it appears the vehicle had been in the creek for at least several hours before it was found.

Investigators have not said how the car ended up in the creek, or released the names and ages of the victims.

