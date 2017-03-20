2 pedestrians die after being hit by SUV on Durango sidewalk

DURANGO, Colo. | Two men were killed after being struck by a sport utility vehicle that drove onto a sidewalk in Durango.

Police Cmdr. Jacob Dunlop tells the Durango Herald (bit.ly/2noQuKv) the men were not walking together when they were hit at about 4 p.m. Saturday. Dunlop said it is not clear why the driver, a man visiting from Texas, jumped the curb.

One man died at the scene and another died of his injuries at Mercy Regional Medical Center. Officers were withholding the names of the victims until family members could be notified.

Dunlop said the investigation is ongoing and no charges were immediately filed.

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com