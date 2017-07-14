2 more bears euthanized in Colorado

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DURANGO, Colo. | Two bears were euthanized in the last week in Colorado.

The Durango Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2u9lTnR ) a bear that came within a few feet of two children playing outside near Vallecito Lake was tracked and euthanized Tuesday.

The two boys and their mother were able to make it safely into the house.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife services were able to pursue the bear with tracking dogs and euthanize it.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say another bear was killed Friday when a Durango landowner shot a bear that had killed some chickens.

The two incidents continue to highlight an active year for human-bear conflicts, as a poor natural-food cycle has pushed the animals to find alternative food sources, mainly from humans, such as trash or bird feeders.