2 killed in Culver Reservoir plane crash identified

DENVER | Authorities have identified two men killed when their plane crashed into the frigid waters of Culver Reservoir near Berthoud.

In this image from video provided by KMGH, a small plane is pulled out of water after it crashed into Culver Reservoir near Berthoud, north of Denver on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. Two men are dead after their small plane crashed into the reservoir in northern Colorado. (KMGH/TheDenverChannel.com via AP)

The Larimer County coroner says 58-year-old Patrick Blankemeier, of Arvada, and 23-year-old James P. Griffith, of Denver, both died of multiple blunt force injuries.

Both were licensed commercial pilots.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of both men accidental.

The two were in a Cessna 172 that crashed into the reservoir just before 8 a.m. Monday. Rescuers say they were in the water for about 50 minutes before firefighters were able to extricate them.

Both men were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.