BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SEIBERT, Colo. | Wildlife officers say someone shot and killed 11 big game animals and then left the carcasses to rot in eastern Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Thursday that nine antelope and two deer were shot over two successive nights in mid-November.

Investigators are looking for whoever is responsible and are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips that lead to a conviction on poaching charges.

The animals were found near the town of Seibert, about 130 miles east of Denver.