WEDNESDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. WHAT DEMOCRATS ARE ANGRY ABOUT

Allegations emerge that the White House sought to stop testimony of a former acting attorney general in Congress’ investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

2. WHO IS BEING BLAMED AT THE WHITE HOUSE

Trump’s chief of staff Reince Priebus is taking a lot of the heat following Trump’s failure to get enough GOP lawmakers to support the health care bill.

FILE - In this Friday, March 24, 2017, file photo, residents gather around the body of men killed after a house was destroyed during fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State on the western side of Mosul, Iraq. Iraqis in the northern city of Mosul are still burying their dead after a U.S. airstrike allegedly killed more than 100 people last week, and rights groups are expressing alarm over a recent spike in civilian deaths. Iraqi officials have defended their conduct in the war against the Islamic State group, and their advice to civilians to shelter in place as U.S.-backed forces seek to drive the extremists from their last urban stronghold in the country. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File) A Chinese immigrant wears a mask during a protest over the fatal shooting of a Chinese man in his apartment, in Paris, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Chinese immigrants and China's government are protesting a police killing in Paris that prompted violent street clashes and exposed the fears and frustrations of France's large Asian community. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) White House press secretary Sean Spicer holds up a document concerning a Washington Post story on Sally Yates as he talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Spicer discussed the Supreme Court nominee Justice Neil Gorsuch, jobs, healthcare, and other topics. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

3. THIS IS HOW BRITAIN’S PM SAYS SHE WILL HANDLE BREXIT

Theresa May plans to officially ask the EU to begin the two-year-long divorce proceedings, but says she will represent everyone in Britain, including EU nationals.

4. MORE CIVILIANS ARE DYING IN MOSUL

U.S. and Iraqi military officials acknowledge U.S. airstrikes probably played a role in the deaths of dozens of people, but insist rules for avoiding civilian casualties have not been loosened.

5. POLICE KILLING PROMPTS CHINESE PROTESTS

The violent street clashes have exposed the fears and frustrations felt by France’s largest Asian community.

6. HOUSE VOTES TO BLOCK OBAMA-ERA ONLINE PRIVACY RULE

The move is a first step toward allowing internet providers such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon to sell the browsing habits of their customers.

7. ‘WE WERE JUST SCARED TO ADD HIS NAME’

Three Iraqi refugees in the US are charged with immigration fraud for failing to disclose that a relative participated in the 2004 kidnapping of an American contractor in Iraq. They tell the AP why they didn’t.

8. MAN KILLS 3 HOME BURGLARS; BUT WOMAN WHO HELPED ROBBERS CHARGED IN THEIR DEATHS

Police are investigating whether the man acted in self-defense under Oklahoma’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

9. CHRISTIE FORMER AIDES TO BE SENTENCED IN TRAFFIC JAM SCANDAL

Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni were convicted of creating the gridlock to teach a lesson to a mayor whose endorsement they couldn’t obtain.

10. US SOCCER TEAM RETURNS TO PANAMA FOR WORLD CUP QUALIFIER

That’s where, in 2013, the US eliminated the hosts with a 3-2 win. The US looks for another victory on Tuesday night.