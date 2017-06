BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

FORT CARSON, Colo. | Army officials say one person has been wounded and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Fort Carson in southern Colorado.

The shooting occurred Thursday, and an official says the injury to the victim was not life-threatening. Few details were immediately available.

All Fort Carson gates were closed after the shooting but re-opened later.

A shelter-in-place order was lifted.

Fort Carson is an infantry post outside Colorado Springs.