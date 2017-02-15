1 person killed in avalanche in northwest Colorado

GLENWOOD SPRINGS | Authorities say one person was killed in an avalanche in northwest Colorado’s Garfield County.

Garfield County sheriff’s deputy Walt Stowe tells The Denver Post a second person reported the avalanche a few miles south of Vaughn Lake in the remote and rugged Flat Tops Wilderness Area just after noon Tuesday.

Rescuers found a body near the avalanche and another person who was described as tired but uninjured.

Authorities plan to recover the victim’s body Wednesday morning. They did not release his name and age, or say what he and the other person were doing when the avalanche occurred.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center reported Tuesday that avalanche danger in the Flat Tops and Steamboat areas was moderate.