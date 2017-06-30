1 dead, another injured in chase, shootout in Colorado

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | Colorado police shot and killed one person and injured another after a high-speed chase and shootout early Friday in the Denver.

The names and other details about the suspects were not immediately released.

No officers were hurt in the incident that began with a carjacking around midnight Thursday in the nearby community of Littleton.

The officers who fired the shots were from the metro area communities of Littleton and Englewood. Their names have not been released.

Denver Police spokeswoman Marika Putnam says the car chase began soon after Littleton police received a call about a stolen car.

Putnam says the chase cross into the neighboring community of Englewood and ended when the car crashed in Denver.

No other details were immediately released, and the incident was under investigation.