1 dead, 1 injured in Westminster stabbing; suspect in custody

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

WESTMINSTER, Colo. | Westminster police say one woman is dead and another person wounded in a stabbing incident at a residence with several children.

The stabbing occurred late Saturday in Westminster, and police say they have taken a 23-year-old man into custody.

Westminster police say the victim was the suspect’s mother and the other injured person was his sister. Their names were not immediately released.

Police say they responded to a 911 hang-up call made about 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the woman dead at the scene from stab wounds. The other victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Three children under the age of 10 were unharmed and removed from the home.