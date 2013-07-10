-
Nation and WorldTHURSDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today
-
Nation and WorldVIDEO CLIPS, GALLERY: Recovery begins as rains help put out Tennessee, Gatlinburg wildfires
"I really can't dwell on it that much. I think of others that have lost theirs, and it keeps my mind off of our problems," he said while fighting back tears. "It's really hard, it's really tough."
-
Nation and WorldSen. Warren blasts drug approval bill as ‘extortion’
"They didn't send us here to whimper, whine or grovel," she said on the Senate floor about Democrats, using the populist rhetoric that has given her one of her party's highest profiles. "They sent us here to say no to efforts to sell Congress to the highest bidder."
-
Nation and WorldNeil Young wants Obama to end ‘violence’ at pipeline protest
In an open letter on Facebook posted Monday, the 71-year-old rock star calls the protest at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation "an awakening." He says demonstrators are "standing strong in the face of outrageous, unnecessary and violent aggression." He says law enforcement agencies and the National Guard are "seemingly acting to protect the interests of the Dakota Access Pipeline profiteers" with taxpayer money.
-
Nation and WorldGOP prepares for House vote on medical research bill
"It's a very important and attractive piece of legislation. I anticipate a big vote," said Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., who chairs the Senate Health Committee.
-
Nation and WorldEscaping wildfires meant fleeing through hell-like landscape
"There was fire everywhere. It was like we were in hell," said Linda Monholland, who was working at Park View Inn in Gatlinburg when she and five other people fled on foot. "Walking through hell, that's what it was. I can't believe it. I never want to see something like that again in my life, ever."
Recent Nation and World News
- Presidential election recount set to begin in Wisconsin
- THURSDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute
- Trump’s idea of ‘presidential’ diverges from past presidents
- Trump says he’s leaving businesses to avoid conflicts
- Cubans line streets as Fidel Castro’s ashes begin journey
- Syrian army presses Aleppo advance as attacks kill civilians
- Greece: 70 migrants found in a snowy northern forest
- Ordinary people trained to save lives in shootings, attacks
- Lawmakers won’t require troops to repay enlistment bonuses
- Reckoning for Pelosi as House Democrats vote for leader
- Judge allows manslaughter in fired officer’s murder trial
- Death toll in storms sweeping South increases to 5
Nation
- VIDEO CLIPS, GALLERY: Recovery begins as rains help put out Tennessee, Gatlinburg wildfires
- THURSDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute
- Ordinary people trained to save lives in shootings, attacks
- Judge allows manslaughter in fired officer’s murder trial
- Death toll in storms sweeping South increases to 5
National Politics
World
Election 2014
- Trump's idea of 'presidential' diverges from past presidents
- Trump says he's leaving businesses to avoid conflicts
- Aurora state Sen. Morgan Carroll bids to head up state Colorado Democratic Party
- Lame-duck Congress works to set stage for President Trump
- Trump rollback of Obama climate agenda may prove challenging