Nation and World VIDEO CLIPS, GALLERY: Recovery begins as rains help put out Tennessee, Gatlinburg wildfires "I really can't dwell on it that much. I think of others that have lost theirs, and it keeps my mind off of our problems," he said while fighting back tears. "It's really hard, it's really tough."

Nation and World Sen. Warren blasts drug approval bill as ‘extortion’ "They didn't send us here to whimper, whine or grovel," she said on the Senate floor about Democrats, using the populist rhetoric that has given her one of her party's highest profiles. "They sent us here to say no to efforts to sell Congress to the highest bidder."

Nation and World Neil Young wants Obama to end ‘violence’ at pipeline protest In an open letter on Facebook posted Monday, the 71-year-old rock star calls the protest at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation "an awakening." He says demonstrators are "standing strong in the face of outrageous, unnecessary and violent aggression." He says law enforcement agencies and the National Guard are "seemingly acting to protect the interests of the Dakota Access Pipeline profiteers" with taxpayer money.

Nation and World GOP prepares for House vote on medical research bill "It's a very important and attractive piece of legislation. I anticipate a big vote," said Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., who chairs the Senate Health Committee.