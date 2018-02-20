Children’s Hospital Colorado unveils allergy center at Anschutz, one of the nation’s largest

Children’s Hospital Colorado this week unveiled a new Allergy and Immunology Center that hospital officials say is one of the biggest in the country. The new space at the hospital on the Anschutz medical Campus is “dedicated to the accurate diagnosis and treatment of infants, children, adolescents and young adults with food, drug, and environmental allergies, asthma and immunologic diseases,” according to a statement from the hospital

The new space at the hospital on the Anschutz medical Campus is “dedicated to the accurate diagnosis and treatment of infants, children, adolescents and young adults with food, drug, and environmental allergies, asthma and immunologic diseases,” according to a statement from the hospital.

The new Center features 12 clinic rooms; 12 observation rooms specially designed to host food challenges, drug challenges, and clinical research and are outfitted to treat allergic reactions, including life-threatening anaphylaxis, the statement said. There is also dedicated space for infusions and food and environmental immunotherapy.

“The Allergy and Immunology Center is unique in that it is composed of an experienced staff of medical providers, nurses, dietitians, psychologists, social workers and child life therapists working together to evaluate and treat patients with allergy, asthma and disorders of the immune system,” the statement said. “The multidisciplinary approach also incorporates family involvement and close collaboration with the patient’s primary care provider.”