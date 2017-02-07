DENVER | Colorado Republicans launch their opening attack on the health insurance exchange Tuesday.

Just don’t call it an attack on Obamacare.

A bill facing its first test in the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday afternoon would abolish the state-run health insurance exchange, called Connect For Health Colorado .

Sponsors say there’s no reason Colorado should pay for its own exchange when shoppers could simply use the federal insurance exchange, healthcare.gov .

But Democrats say they consider the bill a broadside attack on the federal Affordable Care Act. A group of protesters decried the bill last week.

So the measure has become a proxy fight over the health care law, even though both sides say they don’t know how federal action will affect the Colorado health insurance market.

Open enrollment ended last week.