Former Colorado travel group owners told to pay state $7M

BROOMFIELD | Colorado Attorney General Cynthia H. Coffman has announced that a court ordered four owners of a former travel group to pay more than $7 million to the state for defrauding consumers, which is an upped price that follows an appeal filed by one of the owners.

The Broomfield Enterprise reports that Stephen Wunder, Andrew Wunder, Bethany Wunder and Christian Wunder were ordered to pay the state on Wednesday for allegations that they promised members of their travel club deep discounts at exotic hotels and time shares around the world, but actually did nothing more than search online travel websites to book their clients’ travels.

Coffman says consumers paid the Wunders thousands of dollars for a service they could have gotten online for free.

An attempt Wednesday night to find a working phone number for the Wunders was unsuccessful.

Information from: The Broomfield Enterprise, http://www.broomfieldenterprise.com