Where should you travel in 2017? A list of top travel lists

Where should you travel in 2017? Here’s a list of top destination lists from expert sources across the travel industry, from guidebook and magazine publishers to travel agents, tour operators and websites.
LONELY PLANET
— Top 10 U.S. destinations: Asheville, North Carolina; Western Washington; Lincoln, Nebraska; California’s southern desert region; Montana’s Flathead Valley; Atlanta; New York’s Adirondack Mountains; Texas Hill Country wine region; Denver; Florida’s “Emerald Coast”
— Top 10 countries: Canada; Colombia; Finland; Dominica; Nepal; Bermuda; Mongolia; Oman; Myanmar; Ethiopia
FILE - This Sept. 2, 2015 file photo shows a Dall sheep lounging on a ridge line in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. Denali marks its centennial as a national park in 2017, and Alaska marks 150 years since it was transferred from Russia to the United States. Alaska is on several lists for where to go in the new year. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)
FILE - This March 4, 2016 photo shows a skier at the Rusutsu resort in Hokkaido, Japan. Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost island, is home to a number of ski resorts known for deep snow. Tourism to Japan is booming and Hokkaido has turned up on several lists of top destinations for 2017. (Dan Sherman via AP, File)
FILE - This Aug. 24, 2014 file photo shows a child sprayed by a wave on the promenade, a popular tourist hotspot near the city of Cape Town, South Africa. Cape Town is turning up on some lists for places to go in 2017, partly because exchange rates make it affordable and also because a new contemporary arts museum is opening in the fall. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam, File)
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 13, 2015 file photo, worshipper throw flower petals at the statue of the Our Lady of Fatima as it is carried at the Our Lady of Fatima shrine, in Fatima, central Portugal. The centennial of the miracle will be observed in 2017 with a visit by the pope, and it’s one reason that Portugal has turned up on several lists for where to go in the new year. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2016 file photo shows the iconic image of Cuba's revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara, at Revolution Square near the Ministry of Interior in Havana, Cuba. Some Americans may rush to see Cuba in 2017, worried that the Trump administration will tighten travel rules. Others may postpone plans until they see what the new administration does. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan, File)
— Top 10 cities: Bordeaux, France; Cape Town, South Africa; Los Angeles; Merida, Mexico; Ohrid, Macedonia; Pistoia, Italy; Seoul, South Korea; Lisbon, Portugal; Moscow; Portland, Oregon
FROMMER’S
Montreal, Quebec; Karasjok, Norway; Bermuda; The Pantanal, South America; Mississippi River; Paris; Sulawesi, Indonesia; San Francisco; Fatima, Portugal; Nashville; Panama Canal; Nan Madol, Micronesia; Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda; Germany; Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, Maine; Haida Gwaii, British Columbia; Doha, Qatar; Cuba
THRILLIST
Houston; Salt Lake City; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Miami; Las Vegas; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Cincinnati; Nashville; Atlanta; Chicago; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Orlando, Florida; Portland, Oregon; Columbus, Ohio
AFAR MAGAZINE
— First 10 on a list of 100 destinations: Skala Sikaminias, Greece; Bermuda; West Sweden; Okinawa, Japan; Kyushu, Japan; Hokkaido, Japan; Arizona; Puerto Rico; Singapore; Buenos Aires
— U.S. destinations: Asheville, North Carolina; Marfa, Texas; Portland, Oregon; Yolo County, Northern California; Haines, Alaska; New Orleans; Black Rock City, Nevada; Nashville; Park City, Utah; Santa Barbara, California; Chicago; Philadelphia; The Catskills, New York; Los Angeles; Cape Cod, Massachusetts; Pittsburgh
U.S. TOUR OPERATORS ASSOCIATION
— Top “hot” destinations: Cuba, Italy, Iceland, United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, Australia, South Africa, China, Vietnam
— Top emerging or off-the-beaten path destinations: Cuba, Iceland, Croatia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Myanmar, Iran, South Africa and Morocco, Cambodia and India
TRAVEL LEADERS (travel agents)
— Domestic destinations: Orlando; Maui, Hawaii; New York City; Las Vegas; Alaska cruise; Honolulu; Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; San Francisco; Miami.
— International destinations: Caribbean cruise; Cancun, Mexico; London; European river cruise; Rome; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Paris; Mediterranean cruise; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Playa del Carmen/Riviera Maya, Mexico
TRAVEL + LEISURE MAGAZINE
— North America: Montreal, Quebec; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Baja Wine Country, Mexico; Veracruz, Mexico; Indianapolis; Cincinnati; Honolulu; Nashville; Norfolk, Virginia; Philadelphia; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Tofino, Canada; Bermuda
— South America: Salta, Argentina; La Paz, Bolivia; Angra dos Reis, Brazil; Guayaquil, Ecuador; Nicaragua; Panama City, Panama; Pisco, Peru; Montevideo, Uruguay
— Africa: Okavango Delta, Botswana; Tamouda Bay, Morocco; Cape Town, South Africa; Madagascar; Rwanda; Seychelles
— Asia/Middle East: Cambodian Coast, Cambodia; Hampi, India; Kanazawa, Japan; Jerusalem; Al Jabal Akhdar, Oman; Suzhou, China; Laos
— Oceania: Noosa, Australia; Perth, Australia; Queenstown, New Zealand
— Europe: Helsinki, Finland; Jura, France; Provence, France; Hamburg, Germany; Paros, Greece; Belfast, Ireland; Turin, Italy; Rotterdam, Netherlands; Oslo, Norway; Belgrade, Serbia; Malaga, Spain; Lake Lucerne, Switzerland; Devon, United Kingdom
FODOR’S
Helsinki, Finland; Hokkaido, Japan; Lima, Peru; Canada’s national parks; Chiang Mai, Thailand; Medellin, Colombia; Aarhus, Denmark; Madagascar; Cyprus; Hong Kong; Oaxaca, Mexico; Edinburgh, Scotland; Alaska; Saxony, Germany; Wellington, New Zealand; Marfa, Texas; Kiev, Ukraine; Laos; Denver; Minho region, Portugal; Yorkshire, England; Washington, D.C.; Bordeaux, France; Cape Town, South Africa; Antigua and Barbuda