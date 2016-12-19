Where should you travel in 2017? A list of top travel lists

Where should you travel in 2017? Here’s a list of top destination lists from expert sources across the travel industry, from guidebook and magazine publishers to travel agents, tour operators and websites.

LONELY PLANET

— Top 10 U.S. destinations: Asheville, North Carolina; Western Washington; Lincoln, Nebraska; California’s southern desert region; Montana’s Flathead Valley; Atlanta; New York’s Adirondack Mountains; Texas Hill Country wine region; Denver; Florida’s “Emerald Coast”

— Top 10 countries: Canada; Colombia; Finland; Dominica; Nepal; Bermuda; Mongolia; Oman; Myanmar; Ethiopia

