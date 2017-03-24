Stanley metamorphosis from manufacturer to marketplace is showcased in new Aurora History Museum exhibit

AURORA | What do flying bears, Amelia Earhart and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area all have in common?

They all have ties to Aurora by way of Robert Stanley, founder of Stanley Aviation, which was headquartered in the city for more than half a century and once claimed the title of Aurora’s largest employer.

Stanley, a wildly accomplished aviator and engineer who pioneered several flight innovations — including the ejector seat — is one of the focuses of the newest exhibit at the Aurora History Museum, entitled “From Manufacturing to Marketplace: Innovation at Stanley Aviation.” The exhibit explores how the former aircraft and aerospace manufacturing facility at 2501 Dallas St. morphed from a stalwart of the Aurora economy to the recently rejuvenated Stanley Marketplace, a roughly 100,000-square-foot bazaar that houses more than 50 businesses.

Gerald Gould (left) and Mike Riendeau (right) compare floor plans from different decades to determine where to take samples from in order to move forward with construction Sept. 22 at Stanley Aviation. Built in 1954, Stanley Aviation manufactured airplane ejector seats but after years of being abandoned the building will be getting a facelift. The 100,000 square footage will be transformed into a marketplace that will house a restaurant, beer garden, community park, office spaces and a variety of dining, shopping and recreational options. (Marla R. Keown/Aurora Sentinel)

Flight Line Ventures' partners Lorin Ting (left) and Mark Shaker (right) stand in front of the 100,000 square foot warehouse hangar doors Sept. 22 at Stanley Aviation. The two bought the space in order to transfer it to a new marketplace that will house a restaurant, beer garden, community park, office spaces and a variety of dining, shopping and recreational options. (Marla R. Keown/Aurora Sentinel)

