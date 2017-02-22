Shooting gets underway for Han Solo ‘Star Wars’ film

NEW YORK | Alden Ehrenreich has taken control of the Millennium Falcon. The Han Solo “Star Wars” spinoff has begun production.

In this undated image provided by Lucasfilm, cast members and co-directors of the Han Solo "Star Wars" spin-off pose for a photo, from bottom left, co-director Christopher Miller, Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, co-director Phil Lord and Donald Glover. The Walt Disney Co. announced Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, that shooting began at London's Pinewood Studios on Monday. (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP)

The Walt Disney Co. announced Tuesday that shooting began at London’s Pinewood Studios on Monday. To kick off the untitled Han Solo movie, the studio released a photo of the cast at the controls of the Millennium Falcon.

Ehrenreich plays a younger version of Harrison Ford’s iconic smuggler and is seated amid cast members including Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Donald Glover, who plays Lando Calrissian.

The film is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who helmed “The Lego Movie.” In a statement they said, “We can’t think of anything funny to say, because we just feel really moved, and really lucky.”

Disney will release the film in May 2018.