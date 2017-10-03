Rome with a view: Colosseum opens its top levels to public

ROME | Visitors to the Colosseum can now enjoy even more of the ancient amphitheater and the spectacular views it offers of Rome.

Officials on Tuesday showed off the newly restored fourth and fifth levels of the Colosseum, which are opening to the public for guided tours starting Nov. 1. Included in the visit is a connecting hallway that has never before been open to tourists.

Italian Culture Minister Dario Francheschini was on hand Tuesday to visit the new levels, which during ancient Roman times were the cheap seats, since they were farthest away from the spectacle.

Today, however, the top two levels of the 52-meter (171-foot) high Colosseum offer priceless views of the stadium itself, as well as the nearby Roman Forum, Palatine Hill and the rest of Rome.