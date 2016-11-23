RIGHT AT HOME: Serving up style with new trays and platters

The holidays are the perfect chance to show off special serveware and update your kitchen with a cool new platter or tray.

Lorna Aragon, home editor at Martha Stewart Living, has some suggestions:

“To serve dips in a stylish and secure way, use removable self-adhesive Velcro dots to attach a bowl to the middle of a platter; then surround it with chips or crudites,” she says. “It won’t slip when you’re passing it around, and it’s a great way to use your favorite pieces together.”

This undated photo provided by Homegoods shows a sleek, white porcelain platter featuring an elegant group of gold trees to dress it up. (Homegoods via AP) This undated photo provided by the MoMA Design Store shows Italian designer Paula Navone's Fish & Fish collection's pressed glass dish, inspired by Depression-era glass. It is a fun way to serve seafood, or fish-shaped crackers. (MoMA Design Store via AP) This undated photo provided by the MoMA Design Store shows the large Diamonds tray, modeled from American design icon Alexander Girard's archives. The tray from is a great way to serve and display food and drinks creatively. (MoMA Design Store via AP) This undated photo provided by Homegoods shows a plate and cup set with marbled gilding. (Homegoods via AP)

Aragon also suggests using pretty trays to organize your bar: “On top of a side table or buffet, put your liquor bottles on one and glasses on another. This creates visual interest and also makes cleaning easy.”

Lorna’s go-to trays are the lacquer ones from West Elm. (www.westelm.com )

“They make them in different colors every year, they come in different shapes, and they’re a great basic,” she says.

For artistic types, head to the Museum of Modern Art’s online shop, where there’s a collection of trays printed with motifs from the archives of American designer Alexander Girard. Paola Navone’s Fish & Fish dish is inspired by green, Depression-era glass. And traditional oriental lacquerware gets a contemporary update with fresh, minimalist hues and a mix of glossy and matte finishes. The bowls could hold snack crackers or utensils. (https://store.moma.org )

At Aerin, an Art Deco-inspired, curvy, polished, brass bowl sits on pert little feet. The luxury brand also has an elegant, oval, shagreen cocktail tray in chocolate or cream, trimmed with brass. (www.aerin.com )

From Waterworks, the Canyon Drive collection of black walnut and ebonized oak pedestals are trimmed with a sleek sliver of brass. Charcoal-hued resin is hand-poured to craft the Marlowe tray; a swath of gold around the rim makes it a dashing bar accessory. (www.waterworks.com )

Homegoods’ sophisticated, white, porcelain tray with an off-center group of gold trees would be an elegant spot for cookies or appetizers. Another sleek white coffee service set has a gold marbled design. (www.homegoods.com )

Give serveware a different purpose, and you’ve got a real conversation piece. Kate Spade New York’s acacia-wood cutting boards with a trim of blue or green, for example, could display colorful fruits. Or put a group of candles or a tangle of fairy lights on a round serving tray with a bold graphic ampersand for a contemporary centerpiece. An oblong platter with a winsome village scene sketched on it could be the art piece anchor of a mantel display. (www.katespade.com ; www.macys.com )

Magnolia Market’s nearly 4-foot-long paddle-shaped bread board could hold charcuterie, desserts or shot glasses. (https://shop.magnoliamarket.com )

Finally, for crafty entertainers, consider this idea from the folks at Martha Stewart: Get an off-cut or have a lumberyard saw a slab for you, sand it smooth, and treat it with a food-safe protector like coconut oil, beeswax or mineral oil. Add votive candles, fresh herbs and your favorite foods. (www.marthastewart.com )