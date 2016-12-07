RIGHT AT HOME: Saddle up in style on new rocking horses

The rocking horse, offspring of the hobby horse, seems to have appeared first in the early 17th century. Not much more than a log with board sides, it may have been inspired by the cradle, according to Alec Kinane of Legends Rocking Horses in Buckinghamshire, England.

“The horse on bow rockers that we know and love today was a product of 18th century England,” Kinane says. “It was popular with the wealthy, and it is said they were used to help develop children’s balance for riding real horses.”

This undated photo provided by Mason Deux shows Dutch designers Pia and Woes Weinberg's whimsical collection of rocking toys that include unexpected shapes like a watermelon slice, cloud and bowler hat. Crafted of French oak and soft Kvadrat wool, the toys appeal to both youngsters and style-savvy parents. (Maison Deux www.maisondeux.com via AP) This undated photo provided by rockinghorseheaven.com/Maggi Batch shows a rocking horse that was made by the British family firm, G & J Lines, which was started in the middle of the 19th century and was England's biggest rocking horse manufacturer during the Victorian era. It bears the Jubilee Badge on the horses chest, indicating it was crafted during the reign of Queen Victoria. Lines horses, highly sought after by collectors, were characterized by their flared nostrils, and their less muscular physiques. This handsome steed is part of Maggi Batch's collection, a collector and dealer in Norfolk, England. (www.rockinghorseheaven.com/Maggi Batch via AP) This undated photo provided by AllModern shows their Lambkin rocker, which has four buttons on the back of the head that play songs which teach about ABCs, shapes, etc. The lamb's low profile makes it a good choice for young rockers. (AllModern/www.allmodern.com via AP) I

Kinane and his wife, Beverley, have been hand-carving and restoring rocking horses for 30 years. Their finely finished steeds, crafted from hardwoods like oak and cherry, with real horse hair manes and tails and leather saddles, sell for thousands of pounds.

It may have been Queen Victoria’s love of the rocking horse that led to its becoming a children’s favorite.

Maggi Batch is a collector and dealer in antique rocking horses, in Norfolk England.

“When I was a child, because we came from a poor background, a rocking horse was just something we saw if we visited a stately home,” she says. “When I had children, they did eventually get a rocking horse — a fiberglass replica which was for its time a lovely item.

“I soon found that the antique ones, when restored with their patina, were addictively collectible, and so it went on.” (www.rockinghorseheaven.com )

There are less elaborate wooden rocking horses, like KidKraft’s Derby horse. More of a horse-shaped rocking bench with yarn mane and tail, it’s nonetheless a sturdy-looking steed. (www.wayfair.com )

Land of Nod’s sleek, minimalist black stallion, crafted of birch and alderwood, would blend in well with contemporary decor. (www.landofnod.com )

But for those who want a rocking toy they can put their arms around, consider the cuddlier versions that dominate the market now.

Charm Company’s Hercules is a regal creature made of soft chestnut plush on a wooden frame; squeeze his ear and his mouth and tail move. Trademark Games’ Happy Trails rocking horse is a cowgirl-friendly pink confection, complete with silvery ears and a battery-operated neigh. (www.toysrus.com )

Designers are experimenting with rocking toys beyond the horse, as well. Woes and Pia Weinberg of the Netherlands use Kvadrat wool and French oak to create three style-savvy rocking toys in shapes that surprise: a gray cloud, a jaunty bowler hat and a slice of watermelon.

In collaboration with fashion designer Monique Lhuillier, Pottery Barn Kids has created a diminutive ride-on elephant. In shell-pink polyester velvet with dove-gray wooden handles and runners, it would appeal to the littlest ones and their style-savvy parents alike. There’s a creamy white horse in the collection, too. (www.potterybarnkids.com )

Rockabye’s Lambkin and Owliver rocking toys are low enough to the ground for the tiniest riders. Four buttons play songs about shapes, colors and ABC’s. (www.allmodern.com )

Finally, future sailors might like the Maine Dory rocking boat. Crafted from salvaged Maine lumber, using the same joinery as full-size models, the toy comes in three color variations and can be personalized. (www.bellalunatoys.com )