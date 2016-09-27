RIGHT AT HOME: Menswear motifs give decor a dash of debonair

Many of this fall’s home decor collections are sporting a rather debonair look.

Tweeds, tartans and twills drape cushions and comforters; furniture is clad in supple leather; drapes are made of suiting fabric; and hardware takes style notes from the gentlemen’s accessory drawer.

“The classic good looks of menswear are popping up in subtle and unexpected ways,” says Jamie Drake of the luxury design firm Drake/Anderson Interiors in New York.

Drake and business partner Caleb Anderson are fans of woven horsehair textiles, and have produced a collection for Holland & Sherry. The sleek fabrics with subtle yet striking colorations are loomed from horse tails and cotton. Their durability makes them ideal for chair, bench and headboard upholstery. (www.hollandandsherry.com )

This undated photo provided by Labrazel, shows their Savile Collection luxury bath accessories set in chic herringbone, a menswear classic. Jamie Drake has designed the collection for Labrazel, which employs Italian herringbone embossed suede. This charcoal grey suite is named Savile, after London's famed street of classic haberdashery, and trimmed with polished chrome for crisp textural contrast. (Labrazel via AP) This undated photo provided by Sauder Boutique shows their Boot Leg Dining Table. (Sauder Boutique via AP) This undated photo provided by Stark, shows Jamie Drake's Jakara rug for Stark, an elegant chevron design of wool with a touch of nylon for sheen. Offered in three subtle neutrals, it reflects Drake's love for the herringbone pattern, a menswear textile inspired classic. (Stark via AP)

Drake also has designed a collection of luxury bath accessories with a classic herringbone pattern on charcoal-gray, embossed Italian suede. Named Savile, after London’s famed street of haberdashery, the collection is trimmed with polished chrome for a crisp, tailored look. (http://www.labrazel.com )

And for Stark, Drake’s Jakara pattern puts the elegant chevron in a soft wool rug, offered in urbane neutrals. (www.starkcarpet.com )

Subtle, tonal hues and fabrics with a textural depth offer a handsome — often luxurious — masculine aesthetic that transcends gender, says Shawn Sowers, principal design director at furniture company Sauder, in Archbold, Ohio.

“It incorporates several elements traditionally considered feminine, like softness and attention to detail,” he says. “There’s still a masculine presence of mass, strong forms and bold simplicity, but these elements are paired with elegance and details that take into account multiple senses.”

Sowers and his team designed their repurposed, naturally worn oak Cannery Bridge collection of living room, bedroom and home office pieces to have a hefty rusticity. Sowers cheekily calls the target demographic the “urban beardsman.”

His Conductor credenza blends a sexy mix of copper, marble and steel. The Boot Leg dining table pairs a charcoal-black finish with leather-wrapped legs.

“It’s like a V-neck shirt under a blazer or sport coat,” Sowers says. “It can live in a variety of environments and be relevant and stylish.” (www.sauderboutique.com )

Taking the menswear look into lighting in a whimsical way, Houzz offers a collection of pendant fixtures inspired by haberdashery. The Jeeves fixture, in matte black metal with a warm gold interior, evokes a classic British bowler. Zuo Modern’s Aspiration pendant is a pashmina wool “top hat” lined in burnished gold. (www.houzz.com )

Even light switches are picking up the theme: Legrand’s wall plates are available in black leather. (www.legrand.us )

Brooklyn-based brothers Emil and Sandy Corsillo, who design menswear under their Hill-Side label, have partnered with CB2 on a collection of home goods. A brawny, striped throw pillow in navy and gray reflects the designers’ workwear roots, while deconstructed indigo floral prints on a comfy chair and big floor cushion echo shirt and tie patterns. (www.cb2.com )

Or bring the masculine vibe home with room scents; many evoke men’s fragrances or toiletry items.

Blind Barber offers the midnight-blue, soy-wax Tompkins candle, a mix of aromas like honey, smoke, leather, lavender and “freshly laundered towels,” all ostensibly evoking that traditional male enclave: the barber shop. (www.blindbarber.com )

Like a delicious men’s cologne, Molton Brown’s Black Peppercorn candle wafts coriander, vetiver and pepper notes from a maroon-colored glass tumbler. (www.moltonbrown.com )