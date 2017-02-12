Piers Morgan, J.K. Rowling in Twitter fight over politics

LOS ANGELES | British TV personality Piers Morgan and British author J.K. Rowling are in a Twitter war over American politics.

In this Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 photo provided by HBO, guests on a panel, John Waters, from left, filmmaker and author, Karine Jean-Pierre, senior advisor and national spokesman for MoveOn.org, and Piers Morgan, U.S. editor-at-large DailyMail.com, speak with host Bill Maher on the show, "Real Time with Bill Maher," in Los Angeles.

He called her work “drivel” and she called him “amoral” after Morgan defended the U.S. government’s travel ban during an appearance on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” on Friday.

Morgan faced off with Australian comic Jim Jefferies on the episode during a discussion of the executive order. Morgan said it was “not a Muslim ban,” and Jefferies directed an expletive at him. Rowling tweeted that it was “satisfying” to hear Jefferies say that.

A flurry of tweets between Rowling and Morgan followed.