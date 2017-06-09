PICKIN’ ON COLORADO: History channel antique show ‘American Pickers’ to visit state next month

AURORA | Do you have any tatty treasures lying around the garage? Maybe a cache of old-fashioned oddities in the basement? What about that pile of curious curios you just haven’t been able to let go?

Well, it just may your lucky day, hoarders of Aurora.

American Pickers, the History channel reality television series that follows a pair of antique collectors as they wade through mountains of forgotten jewels and rusty riches, is coming to Colorado this summer — and they want your help.

Pickers Mike Wolfe and Frank Fitz will be coming to Colorado this July in search of large collections of knickknacks and trinkets.

Antique collections must be private — that means no stores, flea markets or auctions — and large enough for Wolfe and Fritz to “spend the better part of the day looking through,” according a press release issued by Cineflix USA, the show’s New York City-based production house.

Now in its 17th season, “American Pickers” first premiered in 2010.

Collectors interested in participating in the show are encouraged to send their name, phone number, location and collection description with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com.

More information is available on Facebook at @GotAPick or by calling 855-OLD-RUST.