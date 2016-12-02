Niagara Falls gets $4M lighting makeover; LEDs brighten view

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario | A $4 million lighting makeover promises to dial up the wow factor of Niagara Falls at night.

FILE - In this July 22, 2013, file photo, the Canadian side of the American Falls and Horseshoe Falls are illuminated in blue to celebrate the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert, File) In this undated photo provided by the Niagara Parks Commission of Ontario, Canada, a new bank of LED lights are shown positioned on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls. (Niagara Parks Commission of Ontario, Canada via AP)

Officials say energy-efficient LED lighting being unveiled Thursday will provide brighter and more robust color than the halogen technology that’s been used to cast the Falls in rainbow hues after dark for the past 20 years.

The light beams emanate from banks of spotlights on the Canadian side of the Falls, lighting up the Horseshoe and American Falls that, along with the Bridal Veil Falls, make up the bi-national tourist attraction.

The Falls were lit for the first time in 1860 with 200 lights like those used to signal for help at sea. Electricity was first used in 1879. The Illumination Tower where most of the lights are located was built in 1899.