New Belgium Brewing CEO stepping down after a year on job

FORT COLLINS, Colo. | New Belgium Brewing CEO Christine Perich is stepping down after a year on the job.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports (http://tinyurl.com/jzcy5me) the Colorado craft beer maker announced Perich’s decision Wednesday.

Her reasons weren’t disclosed. In a written statement, Perich said she’s looking forward to new adventures.

Brewery co-founder Kim Jordan said she was surprised by Perich’s decision. Jordan, a former New Belgium CEO, is now chairwoman of the board.

Jordan says she and other New Belgium executives will cover the CEO duties while they look for a successor. The executives will start discussions next week on hiring a successor.

Perich started with the company in 2000 and previously served as a financial controller and chief financial officer. She oversaw the opening of a second brewery in Asheville, North Carolina, this year.

___

Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com