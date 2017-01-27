NASA opens exhibit on 50th anniversary of Apollo 1 fire

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. | NASA is opening an exhibit honoring the astronauts in the Apollo 1 fire — 50 years to the day they died.

This Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 photo provided by NASA shows the Apollo 1 capsule hatch on display in an exhibit at the Kennedy Space Center in Titusville, Fla. On Jan. 27, 1967, a fire during a test on the launch pad killed three astronauts at the start of the Apollo moon program. (Kim Shiflett/NASA via AP) In this undated photo made available by NASA, from left, veteran astronaut Virgil Grissom, first American spacewalker Ed White and rookie Roger Chaffee, stand for a photograph in Cape Kennedy, Fla. During a launch pad test on Jan. 27, 1967, a flash fire erupted inside their capsule killing the three Apollo crew members. (NASA via AP) This Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 photo provided by NASA shows part of the Apollo 1 exhibit at the Kennedy Space Center in Titusville, Fla. On Jan. 27, 1967, a fire during a test on the launch pad killed three astronauts at the start of the Apollo moon program. (Kim Shiflett/NASA via AP)

The hatch from the burning spacecraft is the main draw. It had been concealed, along with the capsule, for a half-century. On Friday’s anniversary, the hatch that trapped Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee inside their capsule at the launch pad is finally going on display.

The public exhibit at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center also includes the redesigned hatch on the spacecraft that sent men to the moon.

Families of the Apollo 1 crew got a private tour Wednesday and attended a memorial Thursday. Friday evening, they’ll gather at the abandoned pad where the accident occurred Jan. 27, 1967.