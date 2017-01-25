‘MYTH’ MISHAP: Aurora Fox cancels weekend’s performances after actor injury

AURORA | Three upcoming performances at The Aurora Fox Arts Center have been cancelled after an actor injured his knee, a spokeswoman for the local theater announced Wednesday morning. “Myth,” originally scheduled for Jan. 27, 28 and 29 in The Fox’s Studio Theatre, will not take place as planned.

The show, penned by Denver resident Charles Wefso, made its world premier at The Fox Jan. 20.

One of the show’s leads, local actor Jack Casperson, injured his knee after a regularly scheduled performance Jan. 21, according to Sue Stoveall, marketing director at The Fox.

Jack Casperson stars in Myth on Tuesday Jan. 17, 2017 at The Aurora Fox. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel Jack Casperson, left and Jack Wefso star in Myth on Tuesday Jan. 17, 2017 at The Aurora Fox. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel Jack Casperson, left and Jack Wefso star in Myth on Tuesday Jan. 17, 2017 at The Aurora Fox. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel Jack Casperson, left and Jack Wefso star in Myth on Tuesday Jan. 17, 2017 at The Aurora Fox. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Stoveall said Casperson, 78, determined earlier this week he would need surgery to repair the damage.

Performances of the show will resume the following weekend on Feb. 3. Casperson’s understudy, El Armstrong will assume the role of Cass for the remainder of the performances, or until Casperson is able to return to the stage, according to Stoveall.

Armstrong has also served as sound designer for the show. Stoveall said Stage Manager Kristine Smiley will operate the sound during the rest of the performances.

All ticket holders for this weekend’s performances have been notified of the changes, according to Stoveall. She said patrons have the option of transferring their tickets to an upcoming performance or having their tickets refunded if a future date is not amenable.

“Myth” runs through Feb. 19 at The Fox. There is no performance on Superbowl Sunday, Feb. 5.