THE MIX: Top Entertainment & Events in Aurora-Denver, Sept. 29- Oct. 5

AROUND TOWN

May Farms Harvest Fest May Farms pumpkin patch is open weekends in October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 64001 CO-36, Byers, mayfarms.com or 303-822-5800. Admission is $25.

Pumpkin beer, pumpkin lattes, pumpkin patches. There’s no doubt that pumpkin is king when it comes to fall festivities. Take a break from sporting all of that bronco orange and find something fun and orange to carve. May Farms is a good bet for picking some prime pumpkins. Also be sure to check out the beautiful array of gourds and pie pumpkins at the farm stand. Other activities include bale mazes, a corn cannon, tractor-pulled hay rides and a barrel train. Mrs. May’s Homemade Chili is also a must-eat. Admission includes a take-home pumpkin, a hay ride, a ride on the barrel train, four shots on the pumpkin cannon, corn maze, corn hole and more.

Hop Zombie Apocalypse 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Oct. 1, Lone Tree Brewing Company, 8200 Park Meadows Dr., Suite 8222. Entry is free. Call 303-503-4796 for more information.

Prepare yourselves — the Hop Zombie Apocalypse is descending upon the living once again. Hop Zombie Imperial Red IPA, one of Lone Tree Brewing Company’s most anticipated releases of the year, lurches back to the brewery Oct. 1. Coming in strong at 8.9 percent alcohol by volume, Hop Zombie is a hop lover’s dream, with a deep red color and rich malt character, balanced by brain-biting, hoppy flavor and aroma. It’s sure to leave taste buds paralyzed with delight.

ONSTAGE

Water by the Spoonful Performances at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. on Sundays. Sept. 3 – Oct. 15. 1080 Acoma St., Denver. Tickets start at $24. Call 303-623-0524 or visit curioustheatre.org for more information.

If ghouls and other seedy personalities are off your theatrical radar this season, Denver’s Curious Theatre Company is here to satiate your dramatic druthers. Curious is staging “Water by the Spoonful,” a 2012 Pulitzer Prize winning drama that centers on the struggles, and galvanization, of a 21st century family. Penned by Quiara Alegria Hudes and directed in Denver by Chip Walton, the production is a devastating and powerful analysis of what gels, and destroys, a struggling clan. Gabriella Cavellero stars as Odessa.

Frankenstein Showtimes vary Tuesdays through Sundays Sept. 30 – Oct. 30. No performance on Mondays. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts Stage Theatre, 1101 13th St., Denver. Tickets start at $35. Call 800-641-1222 or visit Denvercenter.org for more information.

It seems to be the season of monsters for Denver metro stages. Mary Shelley’s reanimated monster will be joining The Aurora Fox’s “Dracula” this fall just across town at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Making its U.S. premier at the DCPA, the production by playwright Nick Dear and based on the timeless novel by Mary Shelley follows the tormented life of a complex creature forced to wrestle with demons and his place in society. The DCPA production is set to feature a pair of actors who swap between the role of Victor Frankenstein and the creature in an effort to further enhance the cerebral descent into madness.

Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka — The Musical Performances at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 & 17, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18. The Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St. Tickets start at $28. Call 303-856-7830 or visit vintagetheatre.com for more information. The show runs through Oct. 30.

Pumpkin-spice won’t be the only autumnal flavor floating through the air in Aurora this season. There will be a few snozberries (that taste, and presumably smell, like snozberies, of course) sprinkled along Dayton Street. Vintage Theatre Productions is pumping some life into the story of Roald-Dahl’s zany chocolatier with the musical adaptation by Leslie Briccuse and Anthony Newly. The show follows Charlie Bucket as he meanders through Mr. Wonka’s (R.I.P.) kooky candy factory riddled with chocolate rivers, bratty children and more than a few orange-faced, green-haired oompa loompas. Deb Flomberg directs this eternal children’s classic.

Marc Berger Performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. Aurora Public Library, Central Library,14949 E Alameda Pkwy. Free. www.marcbergermusic.com

He might be based out of central New York, but musician Marc Berger says his art is firmly founded in the romance of the American West. And that’s just where his travels take him at Oct. 2, when he and his “guitar amigo” Rich DePaolo play his Starbucks-licensed, Americana-inspired music at 2 p.m. at the Aurora Public Library.