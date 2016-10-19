THE MIX: Top Entertainment & Events in Aurora-Denver, Oct. 20- 26

ONSTAGE

The Oldest Boy Performances at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Sept. 16 – Oct. 23. The Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St. Tickets start at $27. Call 303-856-7830 or visit vintagetheatre.com for more information.

The Vintage Theatre is hosting more than just chocolatiers this month. In a novel collaboration with fellow Aurora production company Theatre Esprit Asia (TEA), The Vintage is staging “The Oldest Boy,” a spiritual tale of enlightenment and parental sacrifice. After learning that their son may be the reincarnation of a Buddhist teacher, an American mother and Tibetan father are faced with a difficult decision when a pair of monks ask to train the boy in India. Vintage Executive Director Craig Bond directs. The show closes this weekend.

Frankenstein Showtimes vary Tuesdays through Sundays Sept. 30 – Oct. 30. No performance on Mondays. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts Stage Theatre, 1101 13th St., Denver. Tickets start at $35. Call 800-641-1222 or visit Denvercenter.org for more information.

It seems to be the season of monsters for Denver metro stages. Mary Shelley’s reanimated monster will be joining The Aurora Fox’s “Dracula” this fall just across town at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Making its U.S. premier at the DCPA, the production by playwright Nick Dear and based on the timeless novel by Mary Shelley follows the tormented life of a complex creature forced to wrestle with demons and his place in society. The DCPA production is set to feature a pair of actors who swap between the role of Victor Frankenstein and the creature in an effort to further enhance the cerebral descent into madness.

Nevermore: The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe Performances at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Oct. 21 – Nov. 13. Crossroads Theatre, 2590 Washington St., Denver. Adult tickets are $24. Call 866-811-4111 for more information.

Fans of one of modern history’s most enigmatic yet prodigious creatives will be able to “quoth the raven” to their “Tell Tale Heart’s” delight (see what we did there?) this autumn at Ignite Theater’s first production outside of Aurora in nearly a decade. “Nevermore: The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe” depicts, via many a song, the tortured and fascinating life of the 19th century’s master of macabre literature, Edgar Allan Poe. With a book and lyrics by Jonathan Christenson, the Ignite Production is slated to feature a potpourri of musical styles, ranging from cabaret to power ballads. Peter Dearth directs.

Marie Antoinette Performances at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 6 p.m. on Sundays. The Edge Theater, 1560 Teller St., Lakewood. Tickets start at $28. The show runs through Nov. 13. Visit theedgetheater.com for more information.

Lakewood’s Edge Theatre Company is revisiting France’s most studied, alluring and vexing queen with a, well, edgier take on Marie Antoinette’s fabled story leading up to the French Revolution. Henry Award-winning actress Missy Moore is tackling the role of the leading debutante in this relatively new script by playwright David Adjmi. It’s a sexier, more modern take on the some 250-year-old story. Robert Kramer directs. The show runs for about 90 minutes without an intermission.

The Crucible Performances at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Oct. 8 – Nov. 5 . The John Hand Theater, 7653 1st Pl., Denver. Tickets start at $25. Call 303-562-3232 or visit firehousetheatercompany. com for more information.

There’s something disturbingly poignant about Firehouse Theater Company’s decision to stage this Arthur Miller classic amid one of the most tumultuous and downright bizarre election cycles in recent memory. A lesson on the danger of a mob mentality, the show centers on the Salem witch hunts of the 17th century. No matter what side of the aisle you favor, it couldn’t hurt to brush up on the crippling impacts of political fear mongering before heading to the ballot box this November. Peter Hughes directs.

AROUND TOWN

Lowry Uncorked 6-8:30 p.m., Oct. 21, Eisenhower Chapel, 293 Roslyn St., Denver. Tickets are $20. Call 303-344-0481 for more information.

Talk about the perfect pre-game for an Arthur Miller show. The Lowry Foundation, a local nonprofit devoted to maintaining and bolstering public and historic spaces in Denver’s Lowry neighborhood, will once again be hosting their annual fundraiser with a wine and spirit tasting in the Eisenhower Chapel this Friday. A former military chapel, the diminutive structure provides an apt autumn setting to get sufficiently sozzled on top-shelf local grog.