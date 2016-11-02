THE MIX: Top Entertainment & Events in Aurora-Denver, Nov. 3- Nov. 9

ONSTAGE

Stella & Lou 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 & 5; 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6, The Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St. Tickets start at $22. Call 303-856-7830 or visit vintagetheatre.com for more information. The show runs through Nov. 27.

It’s said that nothing “good” happens after 2 a.m. Well, according to bumbling Ted Mosby and his yellow umbrella, that is. But Bruce Graham’s “Stella and Lou” challenges that typically sage advice. Set in Lou’s watering hole as the barkeep closes up shop, Stella (Emma Messenger) bursts in and throws down a slew of controversial surprises. How the characters (Lou is played by Chris Kendall) react to those queries and revelations shapes the rest of Graham’s sobering, tender work. Lorraine Scott directs.

Marie Antoinette Performances at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 6 p.m. on Sundays. The Edge Theater, 1560 Teller St., Lakewood. Tickets start at $28. The show runs through Nov. 13. Visit theedgetheater.com for more information.

Lakewood’s Edge Theater company is revisiting France’s most studied, alluring and vexing queen with a, well, edgier take on Marie Antoinette’s fabled story leading up to the French Revolution. Henry Award-winning actress Missy Moore is tackling the role of the leading débutante in this relatively new script by playwright David Adjmi. It’s a sexier, more modern take on the some 250-year-old story. Robert Kramer directs. The show runs for about 90 minutes without an intermission.

Stepping Out 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays, Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Dr., Evergreen. Adult tickets start at $20. Call 303-674-4934 for more information. The show runs through Nov. 6.

For one more weekend, North London is a little closer to the Front Range. Richard Harris’ beloved stage show about a group of ragtag dancers working their way through tricky moves is in Evergreen for three more performances this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Adapted as a 1991 film featuring Liza Minnelli, the show is sure to leave audience member’s toes tapping. Tony Catanese directs. The show closes this weekend.

Wait Until Dark 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 & 5, no performance on Sunday. Avenue Theater, 417 E. 17th Ave., Denver. Tickets are $27.50. Visit avenuetheater.com for more information.

The spookiest holiday of the year may now be in the rearview, but that doesn’t mean metroplex theatergoers have to forgo the genre of suspense just yet. Denver’s Avenue Theater is still showing “Wait Until Dark” for one more weekend at their location on East 17th Avenue. The production centers on Susan Hendrix (Chloe McLeod), a blind woman living in Greenwich Village, who is cornered by a trio of menacing men. We’ll button our lips for the rest so we don’t tip any of the highly climactic cards. The show closes this weekend.

Nevermore: The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe Performances at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays. The show runs through Nov. 13. Crossroads Theatre, 2590 Washington St., Denver. Adult tickets are $24. Call 866-811-4111 for more information.

Fans of one of modern history’s most enigmatic yet prodigious creatives will be able to “quoth the raven” to their “Tell Tale Heart’s” delight (see what we did there?) for two more weekends at Ignite Theater’s first production outside of Aurora in nearly a decade. “Nevermore: The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe” depicts, via many a song, the tortured and fascinating life of the 19th century’s master of macabre literature, Edgar Allan Poe. With a book and lyrics by Jonathan Christenson, the Ignite Production is slated to feature a potpourri of musical styles, ranging from cabaret to power ballads. Peter Dearth directs.

The Crucible Performances at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Oct. 8 – Nov. 5. The John Hand Theater, 7653 1st Pl., Denver. Tickets start at $25. Call 303-562-3232 or visitfirehousetheatercompany.com for more information.

There’s something disturbingly poignant about Firehouse Theater Company’s decision to stage this Arthur Miller classic amid one of the most tumultuous and downright bizarre election cycles in recent memory. A lesson on the danger of a mob mentality, the show centers on the Salem witch hunts of the 17th century. No matter what side of the aisle you favor, it couldn’t hurt to brush up on the crippling impacts of political fear mongering before heading to the ballot box next week. Peter Hughes directs.

Absurd Person Singular 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays, Coal Creek Theater at the Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Ave., Louisville. Tickets start at $15. Call 303-665-0955 or visit cctlouisville.org.

The show, directed in Louisville by Madge Montgomery, centers on three zany couples keen on hosting, like, the best Christmas Party, like, ever. With the action set in different kitchens, the audience is able to pick apart the Hopcrofts, Jacksons and Brewster-Wrights by how much they've invested in the very neatest and nicest appliances.