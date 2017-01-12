THE MIX: Top Entertainment & Events in Aurora-Denver, Jan. 12-18

AROUND TOWN

Midnight Movie: The Shining 11:59 p.m., Jan. 13 & 14, The Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver. Tickets are $9. Visit landmarktheatre.com/Booking/esquire-theatre for more information.

With the week of the presidential inauguration now upon us, it seems appropriate to ring it in with a downright spooky flick. These are spooky times, after all. Jack Nicholson will be sticking his iconic head through the door on the silver screen at The Esquire Theatre this Friday and Saturday. If you’re not a fan of a certain Mr. King’s works, you can also hold out for a slightly more bizarre project next weekend when the theater will be playing “Donnie Darko” at the strike of midnight. It’s certainly a mad world out there, folks.

ONSTAGE

Brilliant Traces 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 & 14; 2:30 p.m. Jan. 15. The Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St. Visit vintagetheatre.org for more information. The show runs through March 5.

What do you get when you toss a bitter old grump in a cabin with a slightly neurotic, slightly grief-stricken runaway bride? The Vintage Theatre’s first show of its 2017 season, “Brilliant Traces.” Such is the plot of the Cindy Lou Johnson drama, directed at The Vintage by one of the theater’s founders, Craig Bond. Christian Mast takes the reigns as the male lead in this heady and transformative drama. Dayton Street favorite Maggy Stacy is Rosannah.

Burn This 8 p.m. Jan. 13 &14; 6 p.m. Jan. 15. The Edge Theater, 1560 Teller St., Lakewood. Visit theedgetheater.com for more information. The show runs through Feb. 12.

Burn, baby, burn. One of renowned playwright Lanford Wilson’s more incendiary dramas is hitting the Lakewood stage this weekend. “Burn This,” centers on a familial web of love and grief propelled by a somewhat kooky brother, Pale (William Hahn), of a recently deceased friend, Robbie. Friends of Robbie, Anna (Karen Slack) and Drew Horwitz (Larry) are challenged by Pale’s sudden entry into their lives. What happens next is…well, you just gotta see the show.

RFK — A Portrait of Robert Kennedy 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 & 14; 2 p.m. Jan. 15. Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Dr., Evergreen. Visit evergreenplayers.org. The show runs through Jan. 22.

Jackie isn’t the only famous Kennedy getting some newfound face time this winter. James O’Hagan Murphy stars in this one man political hurricane of a show. The action follows Robert Kennedy after President Lyndon Johnson passes over the young politician as a potential vice president. This production on Fireweed Drive in Evergreen is dedicated to longtime and prolific Colorado theater director Terry Dodd, who passed away at the age of 64 in October.

Coming to America 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 &14; 2 p.m. Jan. 15. The Mary Miller Theater, 300 E. Simpson St., Lafayette. Tickets start at $10. Visit tclstage.org or call 1-800-838-3006 ext. 1 for more information.

No Eddie Murphy here, folks. “Coming to America” features two, one-person shows that center on immigration tales teeming with humor and poignant reality. The first production, “Boat Person,” features Peter Trinh, who recounts his parents’ escape from Vietnam following the fall of Saigon. The second show, entitled “Antecedents,” features Maria Cheng wrestling with convention and innovation in a life rife with Chinese traditionalism. The collaborative show netted the hosting company, Theater Esprit Asia, several awards at the Colorado Theater Festival last year. The show runs on weekends through Jan. 22.

Fun Home The DCPA show runs for one hour and 40 minutes with no intermission. Show times vary. Performances are daily, except for Jan. 16, Jan. 11 through Jan. 22. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts, The Ellie, 1101 13th St., Denver. Tickets start at $30. Call 800-641-1222 or visit denvercenter.org for more information.

It’s a good time to be a musical lover in Denver. Scratch that — it’s a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious time. On top of watching “La La Land” win every award known to celebrity kind this golden-trophy season, the 2015 winner of the Tony for Best Musical is storming into the Denver Center for the Performing Arts this weekend. After an unfortunate cancellation due to closures on I-70 on opening night — the trucks hauling the sets were unable to deliver them in time — the show opened for real with all of its campy goodness on Wednesday. For the uninitiated, the show centers on über-relatable Alison at three different ages, allowing her to dissect her upbringing through a variety of lenses.