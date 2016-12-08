THE MIX: Top Entertainment & Events in Aurora-Denver, Dec. 8-14

AROUND TOWN

Belle, Lumiere and Mrs. Potts are taking up residency on Dayton Street through early next year for a run of Disney’s beloved musical, “Beauty and the Beast.” Courtesy photo

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11. The Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St.Tickets start at $31. Call 303-856-7830 or visit vintagetheatre.com for more information.

Luckily, for Aurora theatergoers, the arrival of the ever-dreaded “holiday season” doesn’t only mean more mistletoe, red-capped hooligans and hackneyed musical numbers. Well, maybe a few of the latter, but we certainly aren’t complaining about the breed of tunes bubbling out of the Vintage Theatre this month. We’ll take “Be Our Guest” over “Jingle Bells” any day of the damn year. That’s right, folks, Belle, Lumiere and Mrs. Potts are taking up residency on Dayton Street through early next year for a run of Disney’s beloved musical, “Beauty and the Beast.” Angela Mendez is starring as Belle and James Francis is taking the reins as the Beast. Clay White directs.

Beer and cheese pairing at Launch Pad 6-8 p.m., Dec. 12, Launch Pad Brewery, 884 S. Buckley Rd. Tickets are $25. For more information, see the Launch Pad Facebook page.

Blogger and author Avery Aames once said “Life is great; cheese makes it better.” By and large, we here at The Aurora Sentinel (with the exception of a certain lactose-intolerant shutterbug) wholeheartedly agree. And we’re very glad that the folks over at Launch Pad Brewery do, too. The crew will be hosting a beer and cheese pairing this coming Monday with their head brewer and a professional cheesemonger — yes, that is still a viable job title — from local cheese makers MouCo. But don’t hesitate, as there are limited spaces available. A ticket includes five 1-ounce specialty cheeses and matching number of 5-ounce beers.

Last Write Aurora Workshop 1:30 – 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Aurora Central High School, 11700 E. 11th Ave. Classes are free, but registration is required at either auroragov.org/recreation or by calling 303-326-8650. Registration closes at 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

And just as eloquently as he arrived, he was (almost) gone. Jovan Mays, Aurora’s first-ever poet laureate is on the cusp of completing his multi-year tenure as the city’s official rhymester, and, at the same time, his novel writing workshop, Write Aurora. For the past year, Mays has guided aspiring creatives through different prompts tied to various city happenings. This weekend the series culminates with the upcoming production of “The Nutcracker” at Aurora Central High School. With a performance by members of Aurora Dance Arts and music by the Aurora Symphony Orchestra, attendees will digest the performance and work with Mays on short pieces immediately following the show. Entry to the performance is free for registered participants. People taking part in the workshop are instructed to meet in the Aurora Central lobby after the performance for a discussion.

Opening Reception for “Animals” Exhibit 5-9 p.m. Dec. 10, Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Unit 256. Entry is free, art will be available for purchase.Visit the Stanley Marketplace Facebook page, or call 720-231-9820 for more information.

In case you haven’t heard, there’s a new little project on the brink of opening for business in North Aurora. It’s called Stanley Marketplace, people. And if you haven’t heard about that massive new establishment by now, well, then you’re probably not reading this paper, or any paper, or any website, or news publication anywhere, very often. So we can’t help you. But Stanley is opening soon and they’re slowly kicking things off with a new opening reception this Saturday. Titled “Animals” the exhibit by the newly assembled ZEEL arts group is a tribute to, you guessed it, animals. Or, to be slightly more esoteric “non-human, sentient beings that share our planet,” according to the event listing on Facebook. Huh. ZEEL members include Dana Barak, Carmen Melton, Terry Gardner and Pam Simich. Artists Emi Brady and Babbette Sullivan will also be participating in the “Animals” show. The exhibit will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Feb. 4 and by appointment.

ONSTAGE

“The Santaland Diaries” Showtimes vary. Nov. 25 through Dec. 24 at The Jones, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St. Tickets are $25 and up. Visit denvercenter.org for more information.

Crumpet the Elf returns for more hilarious holiday hi-jinks in this acclaimed one-man show. Looking for a little more snark in your stocking this year? David Sedaris’ offbeat tales from his stint as a Macy’s elf in New York City is the sure cure for the common Christmas show. Mature language makes this one best enjoyed by adults.

“A Christmas Carol” at Miners Alley Playhouse 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10, 2 p.m. Dec. 11, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden. Tickets are $25 for adults. Call 303-935-3044 or visit minersalley.com for more information.

There’s more than one Scrooge in the metro area this season. The team at Miners Alley Playhouse in Golden is tossing its holiday hat in the Christmasy ring this December with their own, fast-paced take on the Chuckie D’s perennial classic. Just five actors will reprise several roles to bring the tale of Marley, Scrooge and the gang back to life. Well, sort of. You do remember that whole bit about the walk through purgatory with a bunch spirits, don’t you?