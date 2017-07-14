THE MIX: Your guide to the weekend and beyond

AROUND TOWN

Denver Design Week Launch Party

7-10 p.m. July 15, Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St. Tickets are $17. Visit the Stanley Marketplace Facebook page for more information.

Dang. For a second there we thought we were going to be able to go a week without mentioning the marketplace-that-must-not-be-named on Dallas Street. But, alas, it was not to be. There’s just too much cool stuff happening there every goddamn day — the weekends being no exception. This weekend, the aviation enthusiasts over at Stanley are hosting a launch party for Denver Design Week with games, a photo wall, food and lots and lots of booze from local purveyors. The Facebook page for the event mentions Bear Creek Distillery, Mighty Swell Cocktails, Leopold Bros. and Marble Distilling Co. Prepare your livers now, people.

Enriched Cheese and Beer Pairing

7-8:30 p.m. July 13, Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 Valentia St. Ste. 100, Denver. Tickets are $20. More information can be found on the Copper Kettle Facebook page.

It’s that time of month again. Denver’s The Truffle Cheese Shop is once again heading to Copper Kettle Brewing Co., located just over the Aurora line in that other city to the west, for an exquisite beer and cheese pairing. This time, the Trufflers are featuring enriched cheeses, including a Swiss alpine, a chiraboga blue and a cow and goat blend, according to the event’s Facebook page. The two Alexander Hamiltons needed to access the goods also nets attendees four beer samples, fresh fruit and bread and access to Copper Kettle’s private tasting room. Not too shabby. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

AROUND THE STATE

Winter Park Jazz Festival

Doors open at 10 a.m. both days. July 15 & 16, Hideaway Park, Winter Park. Ticket prices vary. Visit playwinterpark.com for more information.

For the past 34 years, the sweet sounds of jazz have echoed throughout Winter Park during the summer and they’re returning for yet another packed two-day event July 15 and 16. (Although the July 15 shows are supposedly already sold-out, according to the event website.) It used to be held at the Winter Park ski resort on the side of the mountain, but has moved to cozy Hideaway Park in the center of the town. Set up a blanket or a beach chair and enjoy the sounds. And don’t forget to head down the block to Rudi’s deli for one damn-fine sandwich at lunchtime.

ONSTAGE

Monty Python’s Spamalot

7:30 p.m. July 14 & 15; 2 p.m. July 16. Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen. Tickets start at $15. Adult tickets are $25. Call 303-674-4934 or visit evergreen players.org for more information.

One of the strangest and most beloved works of British comedy is storming onto the stage on Fireweed Drive in Evergreen this summer — knights and all. Evergreen Players is staging a summertime rendition of the cherished Monty Python story, a musical based on the 1975 film, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” This production has David Novinger playing King Arthur, Patrick Clark as Patsy, Brian DeBaets as Sir Lancelot and a gaggle of other names filling out the rest of the royal roles. Now go away or I will taunt you a second time. The show runs in Evergreen through Aug. 6.

Rock of Aging

7:30 p.m. July 14 & 15. The John Hand Theater 7653 E. 1st Pl., Denver. Tickets start at $23. Call 303-562-3232 or visit firehousetheatercompany.com for more information.

Just because they have walked doesn’t mean they can’t don a little tie-dye and relive the days (and songs) of yesteryear. Such is the case for the venerable yet musical characters in Deborah Montgomery’s “Rock of Aging,” now playing at Denver’s John Hand Theater through mid-July. The surprisingly raunchy show centers on the counter-culture of the 1960s and the music it produced. Directed by Lorraine Scott, this musical revue features the playwright as Rickie, Ghandia Johnson as Tina, Jay Louden as Willy and a gaggle of other folks in the ensemble.

Meet and Greet with Flight For Life Colorado

8 – 10 a.m. July 15, Centennial Airport, 7800 S. Peoria St.. Englewood. Call 303-360-5360 ext. 110 for more information.

Ever wanted to know exactly what goes on in those bright orange birds and choppers flying overhead? Well, you’ve got a chance to learn this Saturday. The Flight for Life Colorado teams will be having a meet and greet at the Wings Over the Rockies’ Exploration of Flight Center at Centennial Airport July 15. Flight for Life crew members will be talking about their work and answering questions about their shiny King Air 200 airplane and even shinier AS350 helicopter, according to a press release. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to learn all about how these composed men and women go about saving lives every single day.