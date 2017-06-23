THE MIX: Your guide to the weekend and beyond through June 28

ONSTAGE



Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash

7:30 p.m. June 23 and 24; 2:30 p.m. June 25. The Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St. Tickets start at $28. Visit vintagetheatre.com or call 303-856-7830 for more information.

If you’ve got any semblance of gravel in your gut and spit in y’eye, Aurora’s Vintage Theatre has just the show for you this weekend. If those grimy idioms mean nothing to you, then it may be time to revisit the catalog of the man in black. The Vintage team is rolling out “Ring of Fire: the music of Johnny Cash,” which is — you guessed it — a musical version of Mr. Cash’s life. The show, directed locally by Kelly Van Oosbree, features a whopping 38 Cash-crooned hits, including “I Walk The Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” and the eponymous title tune.

AROUND TOWN

Coffee Cupping and Cold Brew

3-5 p.m. June 24, The Infinite Monkey Theorem at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St. Space is limited, so reservations are required. Call 720-593-1778 or email info@riffroasterscoffee.com to confirm your spot at either the 3:15 p.m. or 4:15 p.m. session. Visit the Riff Roasters Facebook page for more information.

“Let’s coffee and chill.” That’s the invite the folks over at Denver’s Riss Roasters are tossing into the ether this weekend for a personalized cupping — not that faddish, acupuncture-esque Michael Phelps phenomenon — session at Aurora’s new Infinite Monkey Theorem outpost at Stanley Marketplace June 24. Riffers Dave and Matt will lead a limited number of attendees through a coffee tasting session and hopefully — possibly — enlighten some Aurorans to that promised land of roasted beans far beyond the banks of El Rio Folgers. But be sure to make your reservation ahead of time — spots and beans are limited.

Tunisia in concert & free hoagie night

6-8 p.m. June 27, The rose garden plaza at the Gardens on Havana, 1250 S. Ironton St. Entry is free. Visit onhavanastreet.com for more information.

Ok, let us get this straight: Free sandwiches and free tunes? That’s what the Havana Business Improvement District will be serving up June 27 at the plaza at the Gardens on Havana shopping center. A gaggle of Havana businesses will be serving free hoagies — a certain scribe here maintains they’re called grinders, but that’s neither here nor there — to the first 400 attendees of the Tunisia show that evening. Headed by Aurora native Arlen Felsen, the group covers an array of hits, from classic rock to motown to hip-hop. Come for the grub, stay for the tunes.

Sounds of Southlands

6-8 p.m. Thursdays June 22 through Aug. 17. Southlands Shopping Center, 6155 S. Main St. Free. Visit ShopSouthlands.com for more information.

There are free concerts in southeast Aurora? There are free concerts in southeast Aurora — all summer long, folks. The annual Sounds of Southlands concert series is once again taking over the main square in the city’s southeastern cranny every Thursday this summer beginning this week on June 22. Bands include 1980’s rockers New Sensation, Colorado’s favorite jazz outfit Dotsero, A’Cappella rockers the 17th Avenue All Stars and many more. Also, a new entertainment district in the area should allow some permitted, limited public drinking at the shopping center in time for the shows. So sip on, friends. (Not that anything stopped you before — it’s just legal now.)

AROUND THE STATE

Opening day of the Greeley Stampede

Events begin at 5 p.m. June 23 and run daily though July 4. 600 N. 14th Ave., Greeley. Ticket prices range from $15 to $90 for various events. Visit greeleystampede or call 970-356-7787 for more information.

If you missed out on the National Western Stock Show in Denver at the beginning of the year, the mid-summer Greeley Stampede offers you a chance for true Western immersion. For two weeks, there’s a seemingly endless amount of events and music (TobyMac, Toby Keith, Barenaked Ladies and others) for all ages, especially those who enjoy things like pro rodeo, bull riding and demolition derby. And who doesn’t love some good demolition derby? There’s livestock and all sorts of rides and carnival activities to keep you busy for a few days until the crown jewel of the event, the Independence Day parade through Downtown Greeley.

The Wedding Singer

7:30 p.m. June 23 & 24, 2 p.m. June 25. The Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Pkwy., Lakewood. Tickets start at $20. Call 303-987-7845 or visit performancenow.org for more information.

I was listening to the Cure a lot when I wrote this, so, here goes. Robbie Hart and Julia soon-to-be Gulia are ending their run on the Lakewood stage this weekend, massive hair and all. Based on the eponymous Adam Sandler film, “The Wedding Singer,” is a nod to those Reagan-era years when Billy Idol was, well, an idol, and Garbage Pail Kids were all the rage. Seth Caikowski directs this incarnation of the Tony Award-nominated musical from Performance Now Theatre Company. Caleb Reed stars as the lead crooner, Emma Maxfield takes the reins as Julia, Lindsey Falduto is Holly and Nick Johnson portrays Sammy. The show ends its run this weekend.