THE MIX: Your guide to the weekend and beyond

Evergreen Jazz Festival July 28-30 throughout Evergreen.

Three-day passes start at $100; single-day tickets range from $30 to $55 before June 30. Call 303-697- 5467 or visit evergreenjazz.org.

Their teaser sums it up best: “Big tal- ent. Small venues. Great setting.” What started out in 1999 as a birthday party for Evergreen resident and former Denver Jazz Club President Sterling Nelson has morphed into one of the region’s premier showcases of local and statewide jazz tal- ent. But considering that jazz is the epito- me of cool, it’s no wonder a laid-back burg like Evergreen could play the perfect host for all the cool jazz cats and kittens alike.

Fair game The annual Arapahoe County Fair, July 27-July 30.

Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Event Center, 25690 E. Quincy Ave. 303-795-4955 ArapahoeCountyFair. org $10-$20.

It’s everything you want it to be. Craft beer festival. Mutton bustin’. Fair food. Music. Amusement rides. Midway. And this year? Boots Not Suits kick-off dinner. So many animals. Rodeo and more round this out to be the quintessential fair game of the summer.

Underground Music Showcase July 27-30 in the Baker Neighborhood, Denver.

Four-day passes are $55 plus $9 booking fee. Four-day passes during the event are $75 plus $10.27 in booking fees.

If live music is your jam, the UMS is the crown jew- el of the Denver music scene, offering almost 200 dif- ferent bands at 16 venues over four days. Musical acts range from major label artists like Esme Patterson to up-and-coming bands that you might not have heard of yet — but who might become the next big thing to come out of the Mile High city. Showcase goers can wander down South Broadway in Denver, alternat- ing between folk acts playing in a tattoo shop to punk bands blasting out eardrums in a dive bar.

Buffalo Bill Days July 27-30 in Golden. Free. www.buffalobilldays.com

Even before he died — and hey, maybe we shouldn’t even assume that particular fact is 100-percent accurate — Buffalo

Bill Cody was the sort of western legend whose reputation seemed to mix fact and fiction from time to time. But while the details about the famed gunslinger might be debatable, the fact that Golden puts on a helluva party to celebrate the man isn’t up for debate. For four days in late July, kicking off with a July 27 golf tournament at Applewood Golf Course, the town at the foot of the Rockies celebrates Cody with plenty of food, music and enthralling — if not quite always accurate — storytelling.

Colorado Dragon Boat Festival July 29- 30 at Sloan’s Lake, Denver. Free.

Even if the temperature hovers near triple digits, and the sun radiating off the blacktop makes it feel even hotter than that, you’ll still be glad you made the trek to the west side of Denver for the annual Col- orado Dragon Boat Festival. It might not be because the races themselves — paddlers in perfect sync propelling their boats across the urban lake — though that’s always a sight worth seeing. It’s the food. Asian cui- sine from around the metro convenes on this stretch of land to serve up some of the finest grub you’ll find. So while you might feel like your feet are melting to the black top, you’ll decide it was worth it once you bite into that steaming plate of pad Thai or those tasty Monkey Balls.