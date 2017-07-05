THE MIX: 7/7/17-7/12/17

AROUND TOWN

Monday Movie Madness at Infinity Park

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. 7:30 p.m. July 10. Inifinity Park, 4599 E. Tennessee Ave. Glendale. Free moviesatinfinitypark.com.

The turf at the still sparkling Infinity Park in Glendale takes a lot of pounding form the Glendale Raptors rugby team during the course of their season, but it is home to more family friendly events during the summer. The Monday Movie Madness series celebrates its 10th anniversary this summer, providing free movies on the big screen scoreboard at the stadium. This season’s lineup has plenty for young and old alike. This Monday, Mr. Bueller, his pals and the sausage king of Chicago, the one and only Abe Froman will be taking up residence on the silver screen. Movies will be shown at the park every Monday through Aug. 7.

Aurora Rhythms: The Hot Tomatoes Dance Orchestra

6:30 p.m. July 8, The Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy. Free. For more information, visit Auroragov.org/AuroraRhythms.

The city of Aurora is kicking off its revamped summer concert series this weekend with a performance on the lawn in front of city hall courtesy of The Hot Tomatoes Dance Orchestra. Performing across North America since 1982, the group plays a slew of jazz and swing-era tunes, including many penned by Benny Goodman, Count Basie, Duke Ellington and their contemporaries. Food trucks from Wheels on Fire pizza, La Chiva Colombian eatery and Repicci’s Italian Ice will be serving up grub. Now in its 31st season, the concert series will run on Saturday evenings at the Aurora Municipal Center throughout the month of July.

Stop Making Sense

12 a.m. July 7 & 8; The Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver. Tickets and information available at landmarktheatre.com.

Grab the biggest, most cattywampus suit in your closet because the darlings of the 1980s new wave scene are heading to a Denver theater this weekend. That’s right, Byrne-heads, Talking Heads will be the on-screen protagonists at Denver’s Esquire Theatre July 7 and 8 with midnight showings of the group’s captivating live performance featured in Jonathan Demme’s “Stop Making Sense.” Sing along as David and crew belt out classics like “Once in a Lifetime,” “Take Me To The Rive,” and “Psycho Killer.” Despite the some 35 years that have elapsed since the film originally hit American theaters, these anthems just never get old. Same at it ever was, you know?

ONSTAGE

It’s Only a Play

Curtains are 7:30 p.m. June 7 & 8; 2:30 p.m. July 9. The Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St. Tickets start at $24. Call 303-856-7830 or visit vintagetheatre.com for more information.

Fans of the 2014 Oscar-winning smash “Birdman: Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” should be sure to pencil in a performance of a show hitting the Vintage Theatre stage this summer. “It’s Only a Play,” penned by Terrence McNally and directed in Aurora by Katie Mangett, tackles many of the same neurotic tendencies that made the 2014 film soar: Fear, self-doubt and a crippling desire to be loved. Perry Lewis, Anne Myers, Michael O’Shea, Leroy Leonard, Kelly Uhlenhopp, Bernie Cardell and Seth Palmer Harris all star in this outrageous tale of stardom. The show runs through July 23.

Rock of Aging

7:30 p.m. July 7 & 8; 2 p.m. July 9. The John Hand Theater 7653 E. 1st Pl., Denver. Tickets start at $23. Call 303-562-3232 or visit firehousetheatercompany.com for more information.

Just because they have walked doesn’t mean they can’t don a little tie-dye and relive the days (and songs) of yesteryear. Such is the case for the venerable yet musical characters in Deborah Montgomery’s “Rock of Aging,” now playing at Denver’s John Hand Theater through mid-July. The surprisingly raunchy show centers on the counter-culture of the 1960s and the music it produced. Directed by Lorraine Scott, this musical revue features the playwright as Rickie, Ghandia Johnson as Tina, Jay Louden as Willy and a gaggle of other folks in the ensemble. The revue runs through July 15.