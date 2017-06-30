THE MIX: You’re guide to the weekend and beyond through July 5

AROUND TOWN

Aurora’s Fourth of July Spectacular

6-10 p.m. July 4, Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy. Free. Visit auroragov.org or call 303-739-7182 for more information.

There’s just one night a year when there’s enough light to hold a baseball game past sundown, and it’s in the first week of July. And although that little factoid probably has little relevance to most Aurorans over the age of, say, 12, its basis in adolescent wonder and whimsy, and the 4th of July, remains as relevant as ever. For the uninitiated, that little maxim comes from the beloved film “The Sandlot,” and revolves around a scene in which a bunch of ragtag ball players crack bats well into the night beneath the glow of the annual fireworks display. It’s quintessential Americana. This year, the city of Aurora is once again offering up a similar scenario — albeit with a few less mitts and ball caps — for its annual fireworks spectacular, set to feature food vendors and live music. So kick back with the ghosts of Smalls and Benny the Jet this July and soak in images of coordinated explosions in the sky. Just stay away from Wendy Peffercorn, please.

Denver Comic Con

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 30 & July 1; until 6 p.m. July 2. The Colorado Convention Center, Denver. Tickets: Fri. $38.50, Sat. $49.50, Sun. $44. Visit denverconvention.com for more information.

In decades past, going to a comic book convention might be a kin to putting a “Kick me” sign on your back and running through a varsity football practice. but now that comic book characters are ruling pop cultures on screen and in print, comic conventions are now the hip place to be. Denver’s own festival has ballooned to more than 100,000 festival-goers since starting just a few years ago. Whether it’s meeting your favorite actor or comic book creator, or just showing off how awesome your Deadpool costume is, the three-day “nerd fest” is not to be missed this weekend. Just be sure to check the new, somewhat contested rules on the Colorado Convention Center’s website.

Penny Saturday at MCA: The Kids Were Alright

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 1. The MCA: Denver. 1485 Delgany St. $5-$8. Visit mcadenver.org or call 303-298-7554 for more information.

Thumb through the ‘90s like never before at the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver’s Ryan McGinley exhibit, “The Kids Were Alright.” The exhibit of thousands of photos and Polaroids of McGinley’s earliest works catalogs all the cool, wild and boring things he did in his Lower Manhattan apartment and studio for years. The exhibit takes up the entire second floor of the MCA. It’s easy to see why McGinley has become one of the world’s most striking art photographers — this exhibit alone can consume even a casual observer for hours. Did we mention that it only costs a copper Lincoln to get in on Saturday? If you can’t make it then, it’s OK. The exhibit will be up daily — except Mondays — through the beginning of August.

I Love the 90s — The Party Continues

7:30 – 11:59 p.m. July 1, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood PLaza Blvd. Greenwood Village. For information and ticket prices, visit the Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre Facebook page.

Grab your Zima and your fanny pack — Greenwood Village is going back in time 20 years this weekend. The glorious 90s — you know, Lewinski, Forrest Gump, JNCO Jeans — are coming back to Fiddler’s Green July 1 to bring you back to those killer mix tapes you made for your Walkman. Incarnations of Naughty By Nature, BLACKstreet, Sugar Ray, Color Me BADD, Coolio and others will be taking the stage to transport you back to that strange and magical time of The Macarena and MMMbop. (No, Hanson and Los Del Rio will not be there Saturday.)

Dive-In Movie: Jaws

7:30 p.m. June 30, Elitch Gardens, Island kingdom Water Park, Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver. Visit the Elitch Gardens Facebook page for more information. Entry to the movie is free with any valid ticket into the park.

We’re gonna need a bigger … Mega Wedgie? Sure, we just wanted to print the phrase “mega wedgie,” but now you know that we’re also talking about the movie “Jaws” being screened at a local water park, right? Right. That’s exactly what’s going down this Saturday at Denver’s Elitch Gardens June 30. Hooper and the gang will be chasing after the big one in the 1970s classic that continues to delay beach vacations to this day. And if you can’t make it this Friday, pencil in another before the series wraps up Aug. 4. “Rogue One,” “Finding Dory” “The Secret Life of Pets” and “Moana” and more are all slated to be screened before the end of summer.