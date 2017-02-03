THE MIX: 2/2/17-2/8/17

MUSIC

Avourneen at Swallow Hill 8 p.m. Feb. 4, Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver. Tickets are $10 in advance for members, or $12 at the door. Call 303-777-1003 or visit swallowhillmusic.org for more information.

It’s been about 379 days since Avourneen, one of Colorado’s premier Celtic music trios, last played Denver’s Swallow Hill Music Hall, but who’s counting? We’re not — we swear. And even if we were, we’re not totally sure we could keep track of that many days without some serious help from a TI-83, or something. (Math is not a strong suit for us newspaper types.) Regardless of how you’ve been keeping track of these folk-rocky musicians, it’s come time to catch some of their tunes and prepare for Paddy’s Day 2017. Members Adam Goldstein, CL Morden and Aeryk Parker will be gracing the Swallow Hill stage for the second time ever this Saturday, playing a blend of classic Celtic ditties and original tunes. Is it too soon to toss an “Erin go Bragh” in here?

ONSTAGE

Billy Elliot the Musical 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 & 4; 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5. The Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St. Tickets start at $28. Call 303-856-7830 or visit vintagetheatre.org for more information.

It’s hard to forget that indelible image of Jamie Bell, who played Billy Elliot in the 2000 film, hurdling through the air, one knee bent, cowlick propped-up, with ballet slippers dangling around his neck. The image was everywhere. Now, add Aurora to that list of locales. The city’s own Vintage Theatre will be hosting a musical production of the beloved English tale this month and next. Set against the backdrop of the mid-1980s English miners’ strike, the show follows a boy, played at The Vintage by Kaden Hinkle, as he discovers his passion despite receiving overwhelming skepticism from his working-class family. It’s a classic blueprint and one The Vintage is poised to inflate to new heights. The show runs through March 19.

Becky’s New Car 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 & 4; no performance Feb. 5. John Hand Theater, 7653 E. 1st Pl., Denver. Adult tickets are $23. Call 303-562-3232 or visit firehousetheatercompany.com for more information. You don’t mind coming in on Sunday, right? That would be great. So goes the basic premise of act one of the 1999 cult classic “Office Space,” in which a young Peter Gibbons is tormented by his manipulative milquetoast of a boss, Bill Lumbergh. The general tone of that act is eerily similar to many of the sentiments found in “Becky’s New Car,” the weighty comedy that centers on a stalled, bored and uninspired Becky Foster — that is, until she gets jolted into a new life and new mentality by a peculiar millionaire. Lorraine Scott directs the January show from Firehouse Theater at the John Hand Theater in Denver’s Lowry neighborhood. The show closes this weekend on Feb. 4.

AROUND TOWN

Salsa Dancing at Cheluna Brewing Co. 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., Feb. 3, Cheluna Brewing at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St. A $10 donation is suggested. Visit cheluna.com for more information.

Grab your plantains and your dancing shoes because it’s salsa night at Cheluna Brewing Co. Instructor Jessy Mancha of nearby REMIXX Fitness will be leading an hour-long salsa dancing session at Aurora’s newest brewery this Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Boogie in the name of Cuba while sipping on well-brewed suds? Yeah, sure, I guess we can get on board with that. (Plantains are not included, sadly.)

Swing Dance Class at Dry Dock 7 – 10 p.m. Feb. 4, Dry Dock Brewing Company, 15120 E. Hampden Ave. Free. Visit the Dry Dock Facebook page for more information. Looks like you’ll have your choice of both dancing style and brew in Aurora this weekend. One night after Cheluna is hosting a Salsa-themed shindig, the team over at Dry Dock Brewing Company is serving up free swing dance classes. Even for those who clam up when asked to dance the Macarena at a wedding, the class is slated to be a wholly friendly environment as there will be professional dance instructors on-site to get both of your left feet moving in rhythm. Well, they’ll try their best, anyway. HIR 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 & 4; 2 p.m. Feb. 5. Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden. Adult tickets are $28. Call 303-935-3044 or visit miners alley.com for more information.

Being discharged from the military often leads to a challenging period of transition, but add in a highly neurotic family and that shift to civilian life becomes much more difficult — and fast. Such is the case for Isaac (Royce Roeswood), a former Marine and the protagonist in Taylor Mac’s acclaimed dramedy “HIR.” Upon returning home, Isaac discovers his father (played by Marc Stith) has had a stroke; his sister (Cory Sapienza) is now his brother and his mother (Martha Harmon Pardee) is slowly down the rabbit hole of insanity calling for an all-out “revolution.” So, yeah, there’s a lot on his plate. Find out what happens in the latest production at Golden’s Miners Alley Playhouse. The show runs through March 5.